    ADJ   LU1250154413

ADLER GROUP S.A.

(ADJ)
Adler Group S.A.: Statement of the Chairman of Adler Group about the KPMG Special Investigation

03/10/2022 | 01:49pm EST
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Statement
Adler Group S.A.: Statement of the Chairman of Adler Group about the KPMG Special Investigation

10.03.2022 / 19:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Statement of the Chairman of Adler Group about the KPMG Special Investigation

Dear Adler Stakeholders,

On February 16th, as newly elected chairman of the Board of Adler Group, I have promised you that I will focus on the KMPG special investigation in my first weeks. On our request, KMPG has delivered yesterday the first draft summary of the special investigation.

Today we have therefore published an ad-hoc statement to formally address the markets, even if the KMPG summary is still preliminary.

As mentioned before the investigation focuses on

1) Alleged related party transactions

2) Portfolio valuation

3) Subsequent loan to value calculations

About the alleged related party transactions KMPG is not able to refute the allegations due to currently available data that need to be further investigated.

About the valuations, the existing CBRE valuation for the rental portfolio is rock solid. With regard to the development portfolio, KPMG has indicated valuation differences, which we are now jointly narrowing down.

All calculations on the LTV do not endanger financial instrument covenants. Even here we will, together with KMPG refine our calculations further.

What are our next steps?

We have asked KMPG to extend the special investigation with data inputs from us until March 25th. We recommended to KPMG to focus on the ongoing email analysis, loose ends with regard to alleged related party transactions and narrowing the valuation gap in our development portfolio.

Due to all the work done so far, we reasonably expect a prompt final report afterwards.

We are in the process of finalizing our year-end and, taking into consideration the special audit report, intend to publish our 2021 group account in the last week of April. Subsidiary groups might issue their accounts earlier on their respective timing.

When this is done, my colleagues and I will reflect on the results and, where necessary, will adjust structure and processes within Adler.

Due to the preliminary status of the investigation, we will as of now not comment any further.

With that I remain,

Sincerely yours,

Prof. Dr A. Stefan Kirsten


10.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.
1B Heienhaff
1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 278 456 710
Fax: +352 203 015 00
E-mail: investorrelations@adler-group.com
Internet: www.adler-group.com
ISIN: LU1250154413
WKN: A14U78
Indices: SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 1299993

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1299993  10.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1299993&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
