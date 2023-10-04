EQS-Ad-hoc: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Adler Group S.A. is in advanced and constructive discussions with potential auditors

04-Oct-2023 / 19:29 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Adler Group S.A. is in advancedand constructive discussions with potential auditors

Luxembourg, 4 October 2023 – Adler Group S.A. is in advanced and constructivediscussions with potential auditors regarding the audit of the standalone annual accounts and consolidated financial statements of the financial years 2022 and 2023.

Whether appointments will take place remains uncertain. The appointments would require the approval of the board of directors and the general meeting of shareholders of Adler Group S.A.

Notifying Person:

Gundolf Moritz, Head of Investor Relations

+49 151 23680993

g.moritz@adler-group.com


 


End of Inside Information

04-Oct-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language:English
Company:Adler Group S.A.
55 Allée Scheffer
2520 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone:+352 278 456 710
Fax:+352 203 015 00
E-mail:investorrelations@adler-group.com
Internet:www.adler-group.com
ISIN:LU1250154413
WKN:A14U78
Indices:FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
Listed:Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID:1741667

 
End of AnnouncementEQS News Service

1741667  04-Oct-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1741667&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp