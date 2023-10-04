Adler Group S.A. is in advanced and constructive discussions with potential auditors

EQS-Ad-hoc: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

04-Oct-2023 / 19:29 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Adler Group S.A. is in advancedand constructive discussions with potential auditors

Luxembourg, 4 October 2023 – Adler Group S.A. is in advanced and constructivediscussions with potential auditors regarding the audit of the standalone annual accounts and consolidated financial statements of the financial years 2022 and 2023.

Whether appointments will take place remains uncertain. The appointments would require the approval of the board of directors and the general meeting of shareholders of Adler Group S.A.

