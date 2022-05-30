Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Adler Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADJ   LU1250154413

ADLER GROUP S.A.

(ADJ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/30 01:25:30 pm EDT
4.784 EUR   +14.89%
12:51pAdler Group S.A. reports solid operational performance in Q1 2022
EQ
05/23ADLER GROUP S.A. : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
05/18MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 18, 2022
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adler Group S.A. reports solid operational performance in Q1 2022

05/30/2022 | 12:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Adler Group S.A. reports solid operational performance in Q1 2022

30.05.2022 / 18:49
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Adler Group S.A. reports solid operational performance in Q1 2022

  • Like-for-like (?LFL?) rental growth of +2.1% YoY, with a vacancy rate of 1.2% remaining at a very low level
  • Net rental income in first quarter 2022 at ?71.1m, FFO 1 at ?29.7m
  • Strong cash position of ?760m at end of Q1 2022
  • Execution of portfolio disposals well on track with 97% of assets closed and transferred to KKR
  • FY 2022 guidance confirmed with net rental income expected in range of ?203-212m, FFO 1 expected in range of ?73-76m

Luxembourg, 30 May 2022: Adler Group S.A. (?Adler Group?) reports a solid operational performance in the first three months of the fiscal year 2022. While the significantly reduced size of the yielding portfolio translated into correspondingly lower figures for funds from operations (FFO 1) and EBITDA from rental activities, the EBITDA margin from rental activities showed an increase compared to Q1 2021. ?The earnings quality and substance of our existing portfolio have been noticeably enhanced by the portfolio transactions realised in recent months", commented Thierry Beaudemoulin, CEO of Adler Group.

The first quarter of 2022 continued to show a strong performance of the yielding portfolio. Net rental income was at ?71.1m compared to ?84.3m in the first quarter of 2021, while the residential portfolio was significantly reduced due to the completed disposal of c. 15,500 rental units to LEG. The ongoing sale of c. 14,400 rental units to KKR/Velero is now 97% completed[1], but did not yet impact net rental income in the first quarter of the year.

Funds from operations from rental activities (FFO 1) totalled ?29.7m as a result of sales, compared to ?32.3m in the same period of 2021. This corresponds to a FFO 1 per share of ?0.25 (Q1 2021: ?0.28).

EBITDA from rental activities was down to ?48.6m from ?54.2m in Q1 2021, as a result of sales. The operational margin improved EBITDA margin of 68.5%, compared to 64.3% in the same period 2021 following the recent portfolio optimization. 

The average rent of the core rental portfolio[2] increased slightly to ?7.46/sqm/month at reporting date, representing a like-for-like rental growth of 2.1% on a 12-months-base. At 1.2% as of 31 March 2022, the vacancy rate of the portfolio remained at historical low levels compared to 1.1% as of 31 December 2021.

Year-to-date, the yielding portfolio experienced a LFL value uplift of +8.6% YoY, bringing the average fair value to ?3,060/sqm, a value 58% higher than a year ago, reflecting the high-quality Berlin anchored portfolio remaining post the non-strategic disposals. In total, during the first quarter, a revaluation gain of ?79m was realised on the yielding asset portfolio.

In Q1 2022, the condominium and forward sales projects Stuttgart-Dreizeit and Leipzig-Magnolia were handed over to the buyers amounting to a GAV of ?71m.

As of 31 March 2022, the fair value of the entire real estate portfolio including developments amounted to ?10.1bn (year-end 2021: ?10.0bn). The EPRA NTA as of 31 March 2022 amounted to ?4,198m or ?35.72 per share, compared to ?4,269m / ?36.33 per share as of 31 December 2021.

Due to further proceeds from disposals of investment properties, the liquidity position of Adler Group grew by more than ?200m over the last three months to a very solid figure of ?760m as of 31 March 2022.

The Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio of Adler Group marginally increased to 52.0% (50.9% as of end 2021). More than half of the debt expirations in 2022 are repaid on schedule or extended, including the ?400m Adler Real Estate bond which matured in April 2022.

Outlook 2022 reiterated: net rental income in the range of ?203-212m

Following significant disposals made from the yielding asset portfolio, Adler Group expects to generate net rental income for the full year 2022 in the range of ?203-212m and FFO 1 in the range of ?73-76m.

Earnings call

An Analyst & Investor webcast and conference call will be held on Tuesday, 31 May 2022, at 11 am CET.

PLEASE USE THIS LINK FOR THE WEBCAST:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=28WbUBRP

Contact

Investor Relations:
T +352 278 456 710
F +352 203 015 00
E investorrelations@adler-group.com

[1] As of 30 May 2022
[2] Excluding assets classified as held for sale


30.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.
1B Heienhaff
1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 278 456 710
Fax: +352 203 015 00
E-mail: investorrelations@adler-group.com
Internet: www.adler-group.com
ISIN: LU1250154413
WKN: A14U78
Indices: SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 1364543

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1364543  30.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1364543&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about ADLER GROUP S.A.
12:51pAdler Group S.A. reports solid operational performance in Q1 2022
EQ
05/23ADLER GROUP S.A. : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and qu..
EQ
05/18MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 18, 2022
05/17Adler Group Names Interim CFO, Appoints Financial Adviser
MT
05/17Adler Chair Expresses Ire at KPMG's Refusal to Audit Company's FY22 Financial Statement..
MT
05/17ADLER GROUP S.A. : Statement of the Chairman of Adler Group about the decision of KPMG
EQ
05/17ADLER GROUP S.A. : KPMG will not be the auditor for the 2022 financial statement
EQ
05/17Adler Group S.A. strengthens senior management and makes progress in optimizing corpora..
EQ
05/17Adler Group S.A. Appoints Thomas Echelmeyer as Interim Chief Financial Officer, Effecti..
CI
05/17ADLER GROUP S.A. : Statement on the loss notification of Consus Real Estate AG pursuant to..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADLER GROUP S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 155 M 166 M 166 M
Net Debt 2022 6 225 M 6 669 M 6 669 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,16x
Yield 2022 11,5%
Capitalization 489 M 524 M 524 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 1 329
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart ADLER GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
Adler Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADLER GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,16 €
Average target price 22,55 €
Spread / Average Target 442%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry Beaudemoulin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Artur Stefan Kirsten Chairman
Thomas Zinnöcker Independent Director
Thilo Schmid Independent Director
Bernd Schade Chief Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADLER GROUP S.A.-61.80%524
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-9.82%30 566
VONOVIA SE-26.66%29 595
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-14.02%13 059
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-17.46%12 453
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-31.15%10 827