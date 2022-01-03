DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Disposal

Adler Group S.A. successfully closes portfolio sale of approx. 15,500 units to LEG



03.01.2022 / 07:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Adler Group S.A. successfully closes portfolio sale of approx. 15,500 units to LEG Next step towards a more sharpened portfolio approach focussing on Germany's prospering big cities

Net cash of c. ?800m received

These proceeds will be mainly used for deleveraging

Berlin, 3 January 2022 - Adler Group S.A. ("Adler Group") successfully closed the sale of approximately 15,500 units to a subsidiary of LEG IMMOBILIEN SE ("LEG"). With this disposal of 15,362 residential and 185 commercial units, Adler Group takes the next step towards a more sharpened portfolio approach focussing on Germany's prospering big cities. As part of the closing, Adler Group received net proceeds of around ?800m, which will mainly be used for further deleveraging of the company. The disposed properties are predominantly located in small and medium-sized towns in northern Germany. This portfolio sale includes a premium on the book value as of 30 September 2021 and thus once again confirms the quality of Adler Group's assets and the substance of its valuations. Contact



Investor Relations:

T +352 278 456 710

E investorrelations@adler-group.com

03.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

