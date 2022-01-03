Log in
    ADJ   LU1250154413

ADLER GROUP S.A.

(ADJ)
Adler Group S.A. successfully closes portfolio sale of approx. 15,500 units to LEG

01/03/2022 | 01:02am EST
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Disposal
Adler Group S.A. successfully closes portfolio sale of approx. 15,500 units to LEG

03.01.2022 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Adler Group S.A. successfully closes portfolio sale of approx. 15,500 units to LEG

  • Next step towards a more sharpened portfolio approach focussing on Germany's prospering big cities
  • Net cash of c. ?800m received
  • These proceeds will be mainly used for deleveraging


Berlin, 3 January 2022 - Adler Group S.A. ("Adler Group") successfully closed the sale of approximately 15,500 units to a subsidiary of LEG IMMOBILIEN SE ("LEG"). With this disposal of 15,362 residential and 185 commercial units, Adler Group takes the next step towards a more sharpened portfolio approach focussing on Germany's prospering big cities. As part of the closing, Adler Group received net proceeds of around ?800m, which will mainly be used for further deleveraging of the company.

The disposed properties are predominantly located in small and medium-sized towns in northern Germany. This portfolio sale includes a premium on the book value as of 30 September 2021 and thus once again confirms the quality of Adler Group's assets and the substance of its valuations.

Contact

Investor Relations:
T +352 278 456 710
E investorrelations@adler-group.com


03.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.
1B Heienhaff
1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 278 456 710
Fax: +352 203 015 00
E-mail: investorrelations@adler-group.com
Internet: www.adler-group.com
ISIN: LU1250154413
WKN: A14U78
Indices: SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 1264012

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1264012  03.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1264012&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
