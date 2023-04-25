Advanced search
    ADJ   LU1250154413

ADLER GROUP S.A.

(ADJ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:22:12 2023-04-25 am EDT
0.8540 EUR   +2.71%
02:51aAdler Group again with billion loss
DP
02:13aAdler Group posts 1.67 billion eur net loss in 2022
RE
01:02aAdler Group S.a. : residential portfolio proves resilience in challenging 2022 financial year
EQ
Adler Group again with billion loss

04/25/2023 | 02:51am EDT
LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - The ailing real estate group Adler Group has again suffered a loss of billions in 2022. The bottom line was a loss of almost 1.7 billion euros due to a devaluation of the real estate portfolio as well as the value adjustment on receivables, as the Adler Group announced in Luxembourg on Tuesday. A year earlier, the company had already reported a loss of just under 1.2 billion. The value of the rental portfolio at the end of 2022 was 1.9 percent below the previous year's figure at 5.2 billion euros, according to a valuation by independent appraisers.

The business figures for 2022 are unaudited as the company has not yet found a new auditor. Last year, the auditing firm KPMG terminated its mandate due to differences of opinion. The restructuring plan calls for Adler Group to publish an audited annual report for 2022 and 2023 by the end of September 2024. Rödl & Partner now wants to take over the audit for the German subsidiary Adler Real Estate.

It was only in mid-April that a British court gave the real estate group the green light for the planned restructuring. "The agreement reached with Adler Group's bondholders in November 2022 was a decisive milestone on the way to securing the group's financial stability," said company CEO Thierry Beaudemoulin. Following the decision of the London High Court, the company is now in a position to implement its restructuring plan, he added./mne/zb/jha/


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADLER GROUP S.A. 1.02% 0.84 Delayed Quote.-38.18%
ADLER REAL ESTATE AG 1.23% 8.26 Delayed Quote.24.77%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 144 M 1 262 M 1 262 M
Net income 2021 -1 177 M -1 298 M -1 298 M
Net Debt 2021 6 483 M 7 148 M 7 148 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,09x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 97,7 M 108 M 108 M
EV / Sales 2020 14,1x
EV / Sales 2021 6,64x
Nbr of Employees 738
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart ADLER GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
Adler Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADLER GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thierry Beaudemoulin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Echelmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Artur Stefan Kirsten Chairman
Thomas Zinnöcker Independent Director
Thilo Schmid Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADLER GROUP S.A.-38.18%108
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-18.13%24 864
VONOVIA SE-14.92%16 443
VINHOMES5.21%9 324
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE1.18%8 916
VINGROUP-2.23%8 324
