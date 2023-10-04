EQS-News: Adler Group S.A.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Adler Group announces expected closing date of New Notes and advanced and constructive discussions with potential auditors
In connection with the issuance of its New Notes, Adler Group further announces that it is in advanced and constructive discussions with potential auditors regarding the audit of its standalone annual accounts and consolidated financial statements of the financial years 2022 and 2023.
As referred to in Adler Group's most recent results announcement, the discussions involve several audit firms to perform a so-called “component audit”, including a local Luxembourg firm that would be in charge of the overall audit and several local German firms.
It is more likely than not that Adler Group will enter into contractual arrangements with the respective audit firms, but not all conditions precedent have been met. Adler Group will inform the public in a timely manner once such conditions have been satisfied and will provide an update on relevant next steps, including the calling of an extraordinary general meeting.
Contact
Investor Relations:
T +49 151 23680993
E investorrelations@adler-group.com
