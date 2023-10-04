EQS-News: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Adler Group announces expected closing date of New Notes and advanced and constructive discussions with potential auditors

04.10.2023 / 19:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

 

 

Adler Group announces expected closing date of New Notes and advanced and constructive discussions with potential auditors


Luxembourg, 4 October 2023 - The Adler Group S.A. (“Adler Group”) announces that, subject to customary closing conditions, the issuance of its €191,000,000 New Notes is expected to close on Monday, October 9, 2023.

In connection with the issuance of its New Notes, Adler Group further announces that it is in advanced and constructive discussions with potential auditors regarding the audit of its standalone annual accounts and consolidated financial statements of the financial years 2022 and 2023.

As referred to in Adler Group's most recent results announcement, the discussions involve several audit firms to perform a so-called “component audit”, including a local Luxembourg firm that would be in charge of the overall audit and several local German firms.

It is more likely than not that Adler Group will enter into contractual arrangements with the respective audit firms, but not all conditions precedent have been met. Adler Group will inform the public in a timely manner once such conditions have been satisfied and will provide an update on relevant next steps, including the calling of an extraordinary general meeting.

 

Contact

 

Investor Relations:

T +49 151 23680993

E investorrelations@adler-group.com

 

 


04.10.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language:English
Company:Adler Group S.A.
55 Allée Scheffer
2520 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone:+352 278 456 710
Fax:+352 203 015 00
E-mail:investorrelations@adler-group.com
Internet:www.adler-group.com
ISIN:LU1250154413
WKN:A14U78
Indices:FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
Listed:Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID:1741679

 
End of NewsEQS News Service

1741679  04.10.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1741679&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp