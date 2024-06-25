Adler Group SA, formerly known as ADO Properties, is a Luxembourg-based real estate company. The Company operates in Germany, in the residential real estate field with approximately 70,000 residential units, and a development pipeline of approximately 10,000 new flats in Germany. The Company focuses on asset and portfolio management, property and facility management and developing residential properties throughout Germany. The Company operates through two business segments: Residential property management and development. Residential property management offers renting and managing residential properties, the management of tenancy agreements and marketing of residential units with the focus on optimization of rental income. The development side of the business splits into build-to-sell projects and build-to-hold projects.