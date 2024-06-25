Société anonyme
55, Allée Scheffer, L-2520 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
RCS Luxembourg: B197554
VOTING RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE
SHAREHOLDERS OF ADLER GROUP SA HELD ON TUESDAY, 25 JUNE
2024 AT 10:00 AM CEST
Number of shares present or represented at the meeting (including abstentions):
Number of issued shares:
Percentage of issued shares present or represented at the meeting:
43.518.837
151,626,107
28,70%
Item
Subject Matter
Number of
% of votes
Number of
% of votes
Abstentions
Total numbers
votes cast
cast FOR
votes cast
cast
of shares
FOR
AGAINST
AGAINST
present or
represented
First
Presentation of the special report of the
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
43.518.837
Item
board of directors of the Company (as
required pursuant to Article 441-7 of the
Luxembourg law of 10 August 1915 on
commercial companies, as amended) on any
transaction, since the last general meeting of
the Company, in respect of which any of the
directors declared to have an interest
conflicting with that of the Company.
Second
Presentation of the combined management
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
43.518.837
Item
report of the board of directors of the
Company in respect of the unaudited
standalone annual accounts of the Company
and the unaudited consolidated financial
statements of the Company and its group for
the financial year ending 31 December 2023.
Third
Approval of the unauditedstandalone annual
42.290.563
98,93%
457.762
1,07%
770.512
43.518.837
Item
accounts of the Company for the financial
year ending 31 December 2023.
Fourth
Approval of the unauditedconsolidated
42.290.563
98,92%
462.344
1,08%
765.930
43.518.837
Item
financial statements of the Company and its
group for the financial year ending 31
December 2023.
Fifth
Approval of the allocation of the statutory
43.387.264
99,71%
126.843
0,29%
4.730
43.518.837
Item
financial results for the financial year ending
31 December 2023.
Sixth
Approval of the granting of discharge (quitus)
42.524.478
97,72%
994.212
2,28%
147
43.518.837
Item
to all directors who held office during the
financial year ending 31 December 2023 in
respect of the performance of their duties
during that financial year.
Seventh
Acknowledgement of the resignation of Mr.
43.388.822
99,71%
126.097
0,29%
3.918
43.518.837
Item
Thomas Zinnöcker and Dr. Heiner Arnoldi, as
directors of the Company effective as of this
AGM.
Eight
Approval of the appointment of Mr. Matthias
42.387.137
97,41%
1.126.823
2,59%
4.877
43.518.837
Item
Moser, as director of the Company for a
period running from the date of this AGM until
the annual general meeting to take place in
the year 2026.
Ninth
Approval (on an advisory and non-binding
42.301.206
97,20%
1.217.484
2,80%
147
43.518.837
Item
basis) of the remuneration report of the
Company for the financial year ending 31
December 2023.
Disclaimer
Adler Group SA published this content on 25 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2024 14:30:39 UTC.