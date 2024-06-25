Société anonyme

55, Allée Scheffer, L-2520 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

RCS Luxembourg: B197554

VOTING RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE

SHAREHOLDERS OF ADLER GROUP SA HELD ON TUESDAY, 25 JUNE

2024 AT 10:00 AM CEST

Number of shares present or represented at the meeting (including abstentions):

Number of issued shares:

Percentage of issued shares present or represented at the meeting:

43.518.837

151,626,107

28,70%

Item

Subject Matter

Number of

% of votes

Number of

% of votes

Abstentions

Total numbers

votes cast

cast FOR

votes cast

cast

of shares

FOR

AGAINST

AGAINST

present or

represented

First

Presentation of the special report of the

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

43.518.837

Item

board of directors of the Company (as

required pursuant to Article 441-7 of the

Luxembourg law of 10 August 1915 on

commercial companies, as amended) on any

transaction, since the last general meeting of

the Company, in respect of which any of the

directors declared to have an interest

conflicting with that of the Company.

Second

Presentation of the combined management

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

43.518.837

Item

report of the board of directors of the

Company in respect of the unaudited

standalone annual accounts of the Company

and the unaudited consolidated financial

statements of the Company and its group for

the financial year ending 31 December 2023.

Third

Approval of the unauditedstandalone annual

42.290.563

98,93%

457.762

1,07%

770.512

43.518.837

Item

accounts of the Company for the financial

year ending 31 December 2023.

Fourth

Approval of the unauditedconsolidated

42.290.563

98,92%

462.344

1,08%

765.930

43.518.837

Item

financial statements of the Company and its

group for the financial year ending 31

December 2023.

Fifth

Approval of the allocation of the statutory

43.387.264

99,71%

126.843

0,29%

4.730

43.518.837

Item

financial results for the financial year ending

31 December 2023.

Sixth

Approval of the granting of discharge (quitus)

42.524.478

97,72%

994.212

2,28%

147

43.518.837

Item

to all directors who held office during the

financial year ending 31 December 2023 in

respect of the performance of their duties

during that financial year.

Seventh

Acknowledgement of the resignation of Mr.

43.388.822

99,71%

126.097

0,29%

3.918

43.518.837

Item

Thomas Zinnöcker and Dr. Heiner Arnoldi, as

directors of the Company effective as of this

AGM.

Eight

Approval of the appointment of Mr. Matthias

42.387.137

97,41%

1.126.823

2,59%

4.877

43.518.837

Item

Moser, as director of the Company for a

period running from the date of this AGM until

the annual general meeting to take place in

the year 2026.

Ninth

Approval (on an advisory and non-binding

42.301.206

97,20%

1.217.484

2,80%

147

43.518.837

Item

basis) of the remuneration report of the

Company for the financial year ending 31

December 2023.

Disclaimer

Adler Group SA published this content on 25 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2024 14:30:39 UTC.