Code for business partners

Version: V01 valid from: 31.08.2023

1. Preliminary remark

In order to establish or maintain a good business relationship based on partnership, it is essential that both business partners can rely on and trust each other, which also includes dealing with each other in a transparent and fair manner.

In addition to compliance with laws and generally applicable standards, the Adler Group therefore expects its business partners to act with integrity and correct behaviour in all their business activities.

This Business Partner Code applies to all business partners of Adler Group companies. All regulations in this Business Partner Code are binding for business partners as well as their upstream suppliers and subcontractors. The Business Partner Code is part of the Adler Group's General Terms and Conditions ('GTC') and is available on the Adler Group's website at https://www.adler-group.com/investor-rela-tions/corporate-governance/compliance-und-richtlinien.The Adler Group will also closely monitor the introduction of new legal regulations such as the Supply Chain Duty of Care Act ('Lieferkettensorg- faltspflichtengesetz').

Naturally, the Adler Group also requires its employees to behave with the same integrity that it expects from its business partners.

2. Prevention of corruption and avoidance of conflicts of interest

Business partners do not exert any influence on the Adler Group's decisions, whether by granting benefits of any kind or in any other improper manner, regardless of whether these benefits are granted directly to Adler Group employees, related parties or third parties acting on behalf of the Adler Group. Gifts to the group of persons listed are only permitted within the framework of the statutory provisions and the Adler Group's internal guidelines. This applies to all Adler Group companies in Germany and abroad.

No inadmissible agreements are made.

If one of our business partners is offered gifts or other benefits by an Adler Group employee in order to influence a decision - contrary to explicit internal instructions at the Adler Group - we expect our business partners not to accept the offered gifts or benefits and to report this to the Adler Group. If no decision can be influenced in this way, gifts may nevertheless only be accepted from persons within the Adler Group's sphere of influence within the normal course of business.

Business or personal connections to employees of the Adler Group must be disclosed immediately by the business partner if they could lead to potential conflicts of interest. The disclosure must be sent by e-mail to compliance@adler-group.com.Alternatively, a postal notification can be sent to Adler Group S.A., c/o Adler Properties GmbH, Am Karlsbad 11, 10785 Berlin, Germany, for the attention of the Compliance Department.

48