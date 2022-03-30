Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Adler Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADJ   LU1250154413

ADLER GROUP S.A.

(ADJ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adler S A : Disclosure of Material Transactions with Related Parties

03/30/2022 | 11:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclosure of Material Transactions with Related Parties

ADLER Group S.A., Senningerberg

Today, ADLER Group S.A. (the "Company") signed a loan agreement on the borrowing of a loan in an amount of EUR 253 million from ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft ("ADLER Real Estate") approved by the Board of Directors.

In accordance with Article 7quater (6) para 1. of the Luxembourg law of 24 May 2011 on the exercise of certain rights of shareholders in listed companies (as amended), this transaction is exempted from the publication requirement normally applicable to related parties' transactions because ADLER Real Estate is a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in which no other related party of the Company holds an interest.

In the interests of maximum transparency, the Company has opted to publicly announce this transaction on its website, notwithstanding the exemption described above.

This transaction involves the borrowing of an initially unsecured loan at an arm's length interest rate. The standard market terms for bank and capital market financing apply. In particular, ADLER Real Estate has the right to demand collateral in the event of a significant deterioration in the Company's financial circumstances. In addition, ADLER Real Estate may demand repayment of the amounts extended at any time in the event of non-performance by the Company of certain of its obligations. The Company, on the other hand, has the right to prepay all or part of the loan with 5 days' notice.

Senningerberg, March 30, 2022

ADLER Group S.A.

Board of Directors

Disclaimer

ADO Properties SA published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 15:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ADLER GROUP S.A.
11:03aADLER S A : Disclosure of Material Transactions with Related Parties
PU
05:25aAdler Group S.A. announces publication dates for the results of the KPMG special invest..
EQ
03/22ADLER S A : New Head of Investor Relations
PU
03/16Adler Confirms Repayment of $440 Million Bond on Time
MT
03/16ADLER GROUP S.A. : Confirmation of Repayment of Adler Real Estate Bond in April 2022
EQ
03/10Adler Says KPMG To Continue Audit After Refuting Claims Made By Short-Seller
MT
03/10German landlord Adler asks KPMG to extend special audit
RE
03/10ADLER GROUP S.A. : Statement of the Chairman of Adler Group about the KPMG Special Investi..
EQ
03/10ADLER GROUP S.A. : Adler Group: Interim status of comprehensive review by KPMG Forensic
EQ
03/09CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 09/03/2 : 30 CET/CEST - Adler Group S.A.: Release according t..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADLER GROUP S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 518 M 574 M 574 M
Net Debt 2021 7 560 M 8 391 M 8 391 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,08x
Yield 2021 4,37%
Capitalization 1 370 M 1 520 M 1 520 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 1 337
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart ADLER GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
Adler Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADLER GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 13,32 €
Average target price 20,78 €
Spread / Average Target 56,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry Beaudemoulin Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maximilian Gerd Jean Rienecker Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Artur Stefan Kirsten Chairman
Michael Bütter Independent Director
Arzu Akkemik Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADLER GROUP S.A.22.20%1 520
VONOVIA SE-10.19%37 550
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-11.54%30 794
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-6.71%14 540
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-14.12%13 993
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-15.04%13 086