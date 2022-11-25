Advanced search
    ADJ   LU1250154413

ADLER GROUP S.A.

(ADJ)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:48 2022-11-25 pm EST
2.216 EUR   +32.77%
Rpt : Adler Group S.A.: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Rpt : Adler Group S.A.: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Adler S A : Investor Update
PU
Adler S A : Investor Update

11/25/2022 | 02:11pm EST
Investor Update

25 November 2022

Simplified Corporate Structure - as of 30 September 2022

€102m Conv. Notes due 2023(2)

€400m SUNs due 2024

€400m SUNs due 2025

ADLER Group S.A.

€400m SUNs due 2026

('Group SA')

€700m SUNs due 2026

€500m SUNs due 2027

€3.2bn ICLs from

€800m SUNs due 2029

Group S.A. to Consus

€265m ICLs

from Adler Real

ADO Lux Finance

Estate AG to

Various PropCos

S.à r.l.

Group S.A.(5)

GAV: €3,645m

Free Float

Sec. Debt: €1,052m

Annual Rental Income:

97%

€98m

€25m Unsec. SSDs

3%

94%

Free Float

€500m SUNs due 2023

Adler Real Estate AG

('RE AG')

€300m SUNs due 2024

3%

€300m SUNs due 2026

Free Float

LEG Immobilien

3%

34%

€120m Convertible Notes

Consus Real Estate AG

€150m ICLs

63%

due 2022(3)

('Consus')

3%

from Adler Real

Estate AG to

BCP

Various PropCos

Brack Capital

Properties N.V. (1)

Consus RE GmbH

Consus Swiss Finance AG

GAV: €2,019m

('BCP')

GAV: €1,202m

GAV: €986m

Sec. Debt: €410m

GAV: €1,664m

Sec. Debt: €98m

Sec. Debt: €129m

Annual Rental Income: €64m

Sec. Debt: €683m

Completion

Completion (4)

(4)

Guarantees: €163m

Guarantees: €72m

GAV

GAV

GAV

GAV

Various PropCos

Yielding

Dev.

Entity

Assets

Assets

Encum.

Unenc.

Annual Rental Income: €57m

Benrather Gaerten

Covent Garden

(€m)

(€m)

CologneApart

(€m)

(€m)

Cologneo III

Holsten Quartier

Mannheim No. 1

1,343

322

1,391

273

Forum Pankow

Parkhaus, Weg beim Jäger

BCP

FourLiving Mensa

Quartier Bundesallee

(81%)

(19%)

(84%)

(16%)

FourLiving VauVau

The Wilhelm

RE AG

1,782

237

1,117

903

Grand Central

VAI Campus

Königshöfe im Barockviertel

PropCos

(88%)

(12%)

(55%)

(45%)

LEA A

2,188

400

1,788

Ostforum

Consus

-

Quartier Hoym

(100%)

(18%)

(82%)

Quartier Kaiserlei

Group SA

3,645

3,220

425(6)

SLT Schwabenlandtower

-

Steglitzer Kreisel

PropCos

(100%)

(88%)

(12%)

Upper Nord Tower / Office

Upper Nord Quarter

  1. 100% of GAV and debt shown.
  2. Netted, RE AG owns €63m of the Convertible.

3(3) The notes are expected to be redeemed on their 29 November 2022 maturity.

  1. Guarantees are contingent claims only and are not crystallised.
  2. This loan matures on 29-Dec-22; alternatives relating to the extension of this loan have been explored, including an extension on a secured basis.
  3. Unencumbered assets are €395m when accounting for properties subject to negative pledge restrictions and properties marked for Condo sales.

Capital Structure - as of 30 September 2022 (excl. Intercompany Loans)

All in €m, unless stated otherwise

Adler Real Estate AG - Capital Structure

€m

Am . O/S

Mat.

Int.

BCP Secured Debt

683

Var.

Var.

Adler RE Sec. Debt

410

Var.

Var.

Total Secured Debt

1,093

(5)

2.034%

ADLER RE SUN due '23

500

Apr-23 1.875%

ADLER RE SUN due '24

300

Feb-24 2.125%

ADLER RE SUN due '26

300

Apr-26 3.000%

Gross Debt

2,193

Free Cash

(1)

(243)

Net Debt

1,950

Consus - Capital Structure(8)

€m

Am . O/S

Mat.

Int.

Wilhelm SSDs

(2)

May-24

Var.

114

Benrather Garten SSDs

58

Oct-23

3.250%

Other Sec. Debt

55

Var.

Var.

Total Secured Debt

226

3.750%

(5)

Consus Convertible SUN due '22

120

Nov-22

4.000%

Gross Debt

346

Free Cash

(8)

(67)

Net Debt

279

Adler Group SA (Standalone) - Capital Structure

€m

Am . O/S

Mat.

Int.

Group SA Standalone Sec. Debt

(3)

Var.

Var.

1,052

Total Secured Debt

1,052

1.539%

(5)

ADO Lux Unsec. SSDs

25

Var.

Var.

Group Convertible SUN due '23

(4)

Nov-23

2.000%

102

Adler Group SUN due '24

400

Jul-24

1.500%

Adler Group SUN due '25

400

Aug-25 3.250%

Adler Group SUN due Jan-26

700

Jan-26

1.875%

Adler Group SUN due Nov-26

400

Nov-26 2.750%

Adler Group SUN due '27

500

Apr-27

2.250%

Adler Group SUN due '29

800

Jan-29

2.250%

Gross Debt

4,379

Free Cash

(364)

Net Debt

4,015

Adler Real Estate AG - Maturity Profile(6), (7)

Consus - Maturity Profile (7), (8)

Adler Group SA (Standalone) - Maturity Profile(7)

500

1,100

120

113

114

411

800

300

400

500

300

201

115

1

1

9

38

114

62

38

34

27

138

129

36975

95

97

35

'22

'23

'24

'25

'26

'27

'28

'29

'30

'31

'22

'23

'24

'25

'26

'27

'28

'29

'30

'31

'22

'23

'24

'25

'26

'27

'28

'29

'30

'31

Secured

Unsecured

Secured

Unsecured

Secured

Unsecured

  1. Includes €177m free cash at BCP.
  2. Netted, €35m held by Group SA.
  3. Consists of €469m of loans as disclosed on page 14 of Adler Group SA's Q2 2022 quarterly financial report, a €138m secured loan maturing January 2023, and €445m other secured loans.
  4. Netted, €63m held by RE AG.
  5. Blended interest rate. Using EURIBOR as at 31-Oct-22.

4(6) Excluding BCP.

  1. Based on contractual maturity profile, excluding amortisation.
  2. Pro forma for repayment of €21m loan that matured on 1-Oct-22.

Development of cash position through to 31 December 2024

All in €m

Adler Group SA & Consus

Adler Real Estate AG

(4)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(3)

  • The Group continues to face challenging macroeconomic and real estate market conditions. Ongoing sales processes are being reviewed, and where appropriate paused, in the context of market evidence including opportunistic bids that approach the observed GAV discounts for the Group's listed peers of
    ~35%. Over the medium term, depending on market developments, the Group anticipates discounts to GAV will be more in line with its recent disposals
  1. Includes €290m of capex, of which ~55% relates to Forward Sales / Condominiums, ~15% to Build to hold and ~30% to Upfront sales and €207m of revenue, of which ~95% relates to forward sales /

5condominiums, and ~ 5% relates to Upfront sales (segments as shown overleaf).

  1. Of which ~€8m relates to Group and ~€24m relates to Consus.
  2. The projections assume refinancing of secured debt of ~€564m of secured debt and ~€190m of unsecured debt.
  3. Net of fees.

Disclaimer

Adler Group SA published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
