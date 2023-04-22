Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Adler Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADJ   LU1250154413

ADLER GROUP S.A.

(ADJ)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:52 2023-04-21 am EDT
0.8040 EUR   -7.43%
Adler S A : Investor Update

04/22/2023 | 03:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Update

21 April 2023

Important Notice

THIS PRESENTATION AND ITS CONTENTS ARE NOT FOR RELEASE,PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR IN TO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION IS UNLAWFUL.

This presentation ("Presentation") was prepared by ADLER Group S.A. ("Group SA") solely for informational purposes and has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made or given by or on behalf of Group SA. Nothing in this Presentation is, or should be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the future.

This Presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer or invitation or inducement to subscribe for, underwrite or otherwise acquire, any securities of Group SA, nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities of Group SA, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever. This Presentation is not an advertisement and not a prospectus for purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. Any offer of securities of Group SA will be made by means of a prospectus or offering memorandum that will contain detailed information about Group SA and its management as well as risk factors and financial statements. Any person considering the purchase of any securities of Group SA must inform itself independently based solely on such prospectus or offering memorandum (including any supplement thereto). This Presentation is being made available solely for informational purposes and is not to be used as a basis for an investment decision in securities of Group SA.

Certain statements in this Presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expectation", "belief', "estimate", "plan", "target" or "forecast" and similar expressions, or by their context. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors (including, but not limited to, future global economic conditions, changed market conditions affecting the industry, intense competition in the markets in which Group SA operates, costs of compliance with applicable laws, regulations and standards, diverse political, legal, economic and other conditions affecting Group SA's markets, and other factors beyond the control of Group SA).Neither Group SA nor any of its respective directors, officers, employees, advisors, or any other person is under any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No undue reliance shall be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak of the date of this Presentation. Statements contained in this Presentation regarding past trends or events should not be taken as a representation that such trends or events will continue in the future. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements.

This document contains certain financial measures (including forward-looking measures) that are not calculated in accordance with IFRS and are therefore considered "non-IFRS financial measures". Such non-IFRS financial measures used by Group SA are presented to enhance an understanding of Group SA's results of operations, financial position or cash flows calculated in accordance with IFRS, but not to replace such financial information. A number of these non-IFRS financial measures are also commonly used by securities analysts, credit rating agencies and investors to evaluate and compare the periodic and future operating performance and value of other companies with which Group SA competes. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation as a measure of Group SA's profitability or liquidity, and should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income and the other income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with IFRS. In particular, there are material limitations associated with the use of non-IFRS financial measures, including the limitations inherent in determination of each of the relevant adjustments. The non-IFRS financial measures used by Group SA may differ from, and not be comparable to, similarly-titled measures used by other companies. Certain numerical data, financial information and market data (including percentages) in this Presentation have been rounded according to established commercial standards. Furthermore, in tables and charts, these rounded figures may not add up exactly to the totals contained in the respective tables and charts.

Accordingly, neither Group SA nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisors, nor any other person makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to, and accordingly no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy or completeness of the information contained in the Presentation or of the views given or implied. Neither Group SA nor any of its respective directors, officers, employees or advisors nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for any errors or omissions or any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this information or its contents or otherwise arising in connection there-with. It should be noted that certain financial information relating to Group SA contained in this document has not been audited and in some cases is based on management information and estimates.

This Presentation is intended to provide a general overview of Group SA's business and does not purport to include all aspects and details regarding Group SA. This Presentation is furnished solely for informational purposes, should not be treated as giving investment advice and may not be printed or otherwise copied or distributed. Subject to limited exceptions described below, the information contained in this Presentation is not to be viewed from nor for publication or distribution in nor taken or transmitted into the United States of America ("United States"), Australia, Canada or Japan and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in any of these jurisdictions. Any securities offered by Group SA have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state or local securities laws. This Presentation does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities to any person or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful.

Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws. This Presentation does not constitute investment, legal, accounting, regulatory,

2

taxation or other advice.

Summary of Financial Projections

Consolidated Liquidity Forecast(1)

in €m

The New Money Facility is forecast

to be repaid during Q3'24, after

which further asset disposal

proceeds accrue to the Group's

cash balance

  • The Group's financial projections have recently formed the basis for sanction of its restructuring plan(2)
  • The New Money Facility is forecast to have been repaid from asset disposals by the end of Q3 2024

180

180

180

187 185 • The Group's consolidated liquidity forecast has

been updated to reflect current expectations

158

156

relating to the timing of forecast asset disposals;

153

155

in particular c. €300m of development asset

147

144

disposals that are expected to take place in

141

137

136

134

2023 are now forecast to occur later in the year

128

118

than was envisaged when the BCG comparator

report was published

3 (1) Consolidated liquidity forecast reflects expected Adler RE 'squeeze out'; forecast for each relevant sub-group is expected to be compliant with intercompany loan limits agreed as part of the New Money Facility

  1. See AGPS BondCo plc skeleton argument dated 28th March, 2023

Capital Structure - as of 31 December 2022 (excl. Intercompany Loans)

All in €m, unless stated otherwise

Adler Real Estate AG - Capital Structure

€m

Am . O/S

Mat.

WBR SSDs

(1)

Jun-23

40

Melet

21

Jun-23

BCP Sec. Debt

535

Var.

Other Sec. Debt

347

Var.

Total Secured Debt

944

ADLER RE SUN due '23

500

Apr-23

ADLER RE SUN due '24

300

Feb-24

ADLER RE SUN due '26

300

Apr-26

Gross Debt

2,044

Free Cash

(119)

Net Debt

1,925

Int. 4.928% 1.120% Var. Var.

(4) 2.169%

1.875% 2.125% 3.000%

Consus - Capital Structure

€m

Am . O/S

Mat.

Int.

MAP

30

May-23

E + 4.500%

Ostplatz Leipzig

10

Jun-23

E + 2.320%

Benrather Garten SSDs

58

Oct-23

4.000%

Parken & Immobilien Sec. Loan

15

Oct-23

4.000%

Wilhelm SSDs

(2)

May-24

Var.

114

Total Secured Debt

226

(4)

4.009%

Gross Debt

226

Free Cash

(56)

Net Debt

170

Adler Group SA (Standalone) - Capital Structure

€m

Am . O/S

Mat.

Int.

Group SA Standalone Sec. Debt

1,047

Var.

Var.

Total Secured Debt

1,047

(4)

2.206%

ADO Lux Unsec. SSDs

25

Var.

Var.

Group Convertible SUN due '23

102

(3)

Nov-23

2.000%

Adler Group SUN due '24

400

Jul-24

1.500%

Adler Group SUN due '25

400

Aug-25

3.250%

Adler Group SUN due Jan-26

700

Jan-26

1.875%

Adler Group SUN due Nov-26

400

Nov-26

2.750%

Adler Group SUN due '27

500

Apr-27

2.250%

Adler Group SUN due '29

800

Jan-29

2.250%

Gross Debt

4,374

Free Cash

(212)

Net Debt

4,162

Adler Real Estate AG - Maturity Profile(5), (6)

Consus - Maturity Profile(6)

Adler Group SA (Standalone) - Maturity Profile(6)

500

113

114

800

1,100

200

400

411

500

300

300

61

37

38

34

27

115

267

367

75

94

1

35

113

1

9

97

'23

'24

'25

'26

'27

'28

'29

'30

'31

'23

'24

'25

'26

'27

'28

'29

'30

'31

'23

'24

'25

'26

'27

'28

'29

'30

'31

Secured

Unsecured

Secured

Unsecured

Secured

Unsecured

Note: As part of the ordinary course of its business, the Group is currently in discussion with potential financial providers in relation to the refinancing of certain of its upcoming maturities.

  1. Netted, €112m held by RE AG.
  2. Netted, €35m held by Group SA.
  3. Netted, €63m held by RE AG.

4(4) Blended interest rate. Using EURIBOR as at 31-Dec-22.

  1. Excluding BCP.
  2. Based on contractual maturity profile, excluding amortisation.

Other Updates

Audit

The Group continues its intensive efforts to engage an auditor, including continued

conversations with prospective auditors

Q4-22

Valuation

  • During the fourth quarter, a revaluation loss of €101m was realised on the yielding portfolio (1.9% L-F-L value decrease), resulting in yielding GAV at year-end of €5,182m(1)(2)
  • There was a revaluation loss of €199m on the development projects during the fourth quarter, resulting in development GAV at year-end of €2,195m(1)(3)

5(1) Excluding BCP.

  1. As appraised by CBRE as per FY 2022 and excludes condo units and units that have been sold but not transferred yet.
  2. As appraised by NAI Apollo as per FY 2022, apart from Parkhaus whose valuation is taken from H1-2022.

Disclaimer

Adler Group SA published this content on 22 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2023 07:46:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
