Adler S A : Media Call

confidence and trust that will carry us beyond the coming year to get things back on track.

I would therefore like to thank the representatives of the bondholders on behalf of the company, the Board of Directors and also personally for the fact that we were able to stabilize the Adler Group in this way. This is also a great credit to our management and our own advisors. You can certainly imagine that this wasn't a nine-to-five job.

We can thus give all stakeholders - above all our tenants, partners and especially our employees - a secure perspective that we retain sovereignty of action in our hands.

Of course, that comes at a price. That was an expensive deal. For the details of today's agreement, I refer you to the extensive press release and other documents, all of which can be found on our website. In addition, we will publish our Q3 figures next Tuesday and will be available in detail for further enquiries.

I would like to point out one more aspect of the agreement: We have agreed with the bondholders that the Adler Group will also appoint a Chief Restructuring Officer to senior management and that we will also propose another independent member of the Board of Directors with extensive capital market expertise for election at the Annual General Meeting.

Let me add a few more points to our unsuccessful search for an auditor:

As you know, no auditor company responded to our statutory tender. We then went into a detailed individual approach. You reported about it.

None of the large auditor companies - and only those come into question due to our complexity - wanted or were able to accept the mandate for a wide variety of reasons. Unfortunately, an urgent request to our previous auditor at the beginning of November was also unsuccessful.

Therefore, last week we initiated the remaining option and asked the District Court of Berlin to appoint an auditor for Adler Real Estate AG by court order.

The district court will now decide this on application so that Adler receives legal certainty. And in the event of a court order, we are prepared to make far- reaching concessions and have done extensive preparatory work.