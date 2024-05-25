ADLER Group S.A.
Société anonyme
55, Allée Scheffer, L-2520 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
RCS Luxembourg: B 197554
(the "Company")
Special report of the board of directors of the Company
to the
general meeting of shareholders of the Company
(the "GM")
to be held on Tuesday, 25 June 2024 at 10 a.m. CEST
in accordance with Article 441-7 of the Luxembourg law of 10 August 1915 on commercial
companies, as amended (the "Company Law")
Dear Shareholders,
In accordance with Article 441-7 of the Company Law, the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") issues this special report to inform the GM of the following transaction(s)/matter(s) in which a director of the Company declared an interest of a financial nature, conflicting with that of the Company.
Conflicting director(s)
Relevant transaction/ matter
Date of the relevant
Board meeting(s)
Mr. Thierry Beaudemoulin
Discussion and decision regarding the
27
November 2023
STI and LTI remuneration matters.
Mr. Echelmeyer
Discussion and decision regarding the
27
November 2023
STI and LTI remuneration matters.
Mr. Stefan Brendgen
Appointment of Mr. Stefan Brendgen as
19
February 2024
the chairman of the board of directors
of the Company.
Dr. Heiner Arnoldi
Re-appointment of Dr. Heiner Arnoldi
28
February 2024
as a member of the audit committee of
the Company.
Appointment of Dr. Heiner Arnoldi as
the chairman of the investment and
financing committee of the Company.
Mr. Thilo Schmid
Re-appointment of Mr. Thilo Schmid as
28
February 2024
the chairman of the audit committee of
the Company.
Re-appointment of Mr. Thilo Schmid as
a member of the nomination and
compensation
committee
of
the
Company.
Mr. Thierry Beaudemoulin
Re-appointment of Mr. Thierry
28
February 2024
Beaudemoulin as the chairman of the
ad hoc committee of the Company
Mr. Stefan Brendgen
Appointment of Mr. Stefan Brendgen as
28
February 2024
member and chairman of the
nomination
and
compensation
committee of the Company.
Re-appointment
of
Mr.
Stefan
Brendgen as a member of the audit
committee of the Company.
Appointment of Mr. Stefan Brendgen as
member of the investment and
financing committee of the Company.
Mr. Echelmeyer
Re-appointment of Mr. Echelmeyer as
28
February 2024
a member of the ad hoc committee of
the Company
Mr. Zinnöcker
Re-appointment of Mr. Zinnöcker as a
28
February 2024
member of the nomination and
compensation
committee
of
the
Company.
Appointment of Mr. Zinnöcker as a
member of the investment and
financing committee of the Company.
Mr. Thierry Beaudemoulin
Discussion and decision regarding the
16
May 2024
STI and LTI remuneration matters.
Mr. Echelmeyer
Discussion and decision regarding the
16
May 2024
STI and LTI remuneration matters.
The conflicted/potentially conflicted director refrained from deliberating and voting on the relevant matter(s)/transaction(s) in which he declared a conflict/potential conflict of interest and the relevant matter(s)/transaction(s) were approved by the members of the Board who did not declare any conflict/potential conflict of interest after considering that such matter(s)/transaction(s) were in the best interest and for the corporate benefit of the Company.
Dated 16 May 2024
The Board of Directors
Mr. Stefan Brendgen (The Chairman)
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Adler Group SA published this content on 23 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2024 16:00:06 UTC.