ADLER Group S.A.

Société anonyme

55, Allée Scheffer, L-2520 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

RCS Luxembourg: B 197554

(the "Company")

Special report of the board of directors of the Company

to the

general meeting of shareholders of the Company

(the "GM")

to be held on Tuesday, 25 June 2024 at 10 a.m. CEST

in accordance with Article 441-7 of the Luxembourg law of 10 August 1915 on commercial

companies, as amended (the "Company Law")

Dear Shareholders,

In accordance with Article 441-7 of the Company Law, the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") issues this special report to inform the GM of the following transaction(s)/matter(s) in which a director of the Company declared an interest of a financial nature, conflicting with that of the Company.

Conflicting director(s)

Relevant transaction/ matter

Date of the relevant

Board meeting(s)

Mr. Thierry Beaudemoulin

Discussion and decision regarding the

27

November 2023

STI and LTI remuneration matters.

Mr. Echelmeyer

Discussion and decision regarding the

27

November 2023

STI and LTI remuneration matters.

Mr. Stefan Brendgen

Appointment of Mr. Stefan Brendgen as

19

February 2024

the chairman of the board of directors

of the Company.

Dr. Heiner Arnoldi

Re-appointment of Dr. Heiner Arnoldi

28

February 2024

as a member of the audit committee of

the Company.

Appointment of Dr. Heiner Arnoldi as

the chairman of the investment and

financing committee of the Company.

Mr. Thilo Schmid

Re-appointment of Mr. Thilo Schmid as

28

February 2024

the chairman of the audit committee of

the Company.

Re-appointment of Mr. Thilo Schmid as

a member of the nomination and

compensation

committee

of

the

Company.

Mr. Thierry Beaudemoulin

Re-appointment of Mr. Thierry

28

February 2024

Beaudemoulin as the chairman of the

ad hoc committee of the Company

Mr. Stefan Brendgen

Appointment of Mr. Stefan Brendgen as

28

February 2024

member and chairman of the

nomination

and

compensation

committee of the Company.

Re-appointment

of

Mr.

Stefan

Brendgen as a member of the audit

committee of the Company.

Appointment of Mr. Stefan Brendgen as

member of the investment and

financing committee of the Company.

Mr. Echelmeyer

Re-appointment of Mr. Echelmeyer as

28

February 2024

a member of the ad hoc committee of

the Company

Mr. Zinnöcker

Re-appointment of Mr. Zinnöcker as a

28

February 2024

member of the nomination and

compensation

committee

of

the

Company.

Appointment of Mr. Zinnöcker as a

member of the investment and

financing committee of the Company.

Mr. Thierry Beaudemoulin

Discussion and decision regarding the

16

May 2024

STI and LTI remuneration matters.

Mr. Echelmeyer

Discussion and decision regarding the

16

May 2024

STI and LTI remuneration matters.

The conflicted/potentially conflicted director refrained from deliberating and voting on the relevant matter(s)/transaction(s) in which he declared a conflict/potential conflict of interest and the relevant matter(s)/transaction(s) were approved by the members of the Board who did not declare any conflict/potential conflict of interest after considering that such matter(s)/transaction(s) were in the best interest and for the corporate benefit of the Company.

Dated 16 May 2024

The Board of Directors

Mr. Stefan Brendgen (The Chairman)

