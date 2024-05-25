ADLER Group S.A.

Société anonyme

55, Allée Scheffer, L-2520 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

RCS Luxembourg: B 197554

(the "Company")

Special report of the board of directors of the Company

to the

general meeting of shareholders of the Company

(the "GM")

to be held on Tuesday, 25 June 2024 at 10 a.m. CEST

in accordance with Article 441-7 of the Luxembourg law of 10 August 1915 on commercial

companies, as amended (the "Company Law")

Dear Shareholders,

In accordance with Article 441-7 of the Company Law, the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") issues this special report to inform the GM of the following transaction(s)/matter(s) in which a director of the Company declared an interest of a financial nature, conflicting with that of the Company.