  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Adler Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADJ   LU1250154413

ADLER GROUP S.A.

(ADJ)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  04/29 11:35:22 am EDT
7.235 EUR   -3.28%
12:37pADLER S A : Sustainibility Report
PU
12:18pAdler Group S.A. meets 2021 FFO 1 guidance supported by positive operational performance
EQ
04/29ADLER GROUP S.A. : Auditor will issue a disclaimer of opinion of the consolidated financial statements and the annual accounts 2021
EQ
Adler S A : Sustainibility Report

04/30/2022 | 12:37pm EDT
More future per m2

We want people to feel comfortable with us for a long time. This is why we oﬀer apartments at fair rents and a wide range of tenant-related services.

ADLER GROUP Sustainablity Report 2021__

Preface | Contents

Contents

  • 1 Company Profile

  • Business Model 10

    Corporate Strategy 11

  • 2 Sustainability

    The Regulatory Landscape 12

    Membership and Participation 19

    Sustainability Strategy and Targets 20

    Materiality 22

3 Environment

Environmental Protection 24

Rental Portfolio (Manage & Service) 24

Development Projects (Build to Hold) 26

Examples on Sustainability: VAI Campus and Holsten Area 28

Sustainability within the Company's Organisation 33

The Plan to Halve Carbon Emissions 34

4

Social

Tenants 38

Public Art 44

Employees 46

Employee Survey 2021 50

4

Preface | Contents

  • 5 Governance

    Principles of Corporate Governance 52

    Members of the Board of Directors 54

    The Performance of the Board of Directors 56

    The Independence of the Board of Directors in 2021 58

    Procurement 60

    Compliance 61

    Risk Management and Sustainability Risks 63

    Data Protection 66

    Cyber Security 67

  • 6 Key Figures

    EPRA Overarching Recommendations 68

    EPRA Performance Measures 70

    GRI Content Index 78

    TCFD Content Table 84

    ESG Ratings 85

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Adler Group SA published this content on 30 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2022 16:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 508 M 535 M 535 M
Net Debt 2021 7 560 M 7 967 M 7 967 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,67x
Yield 2021 8,19%
Capitalization 744 M 784 M 784 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 1 337
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart ADLER GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
Adler Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADLER GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,24 €
Average target price 19,03 €
Spread / Average Target 163%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry Beaudemoulin Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maximilian Gerd Jean Rienecker Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Artur Stefan Kirsten Chairman
Michael Bütter Independent Director
Arzu Akkemik Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADLER GROUP S.A.-33.62%784
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-1.92%33 033
VONOVIA SE-21.65%31 100
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-15.88%12 903
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-20.73%12 303
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-26.20%11 416