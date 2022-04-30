Adler S A : Sustainibility Report

More future per m2
Contents
-
1 Company Profile
-
Business Model 10
Corporate Strategy 11
-
2 Sustainability
The Regulatory Landscape 12
Membership and Participation 19
Sustainability Strategy and Targets 20
Materiality 22
3 Environment
Environmental Protection 24
Rental Portfolio (Manage & Service) 24
Development Projects (Build to Hold) 26
Examples on Sustainability: VAI Campus and Holsten Area 28
Sustainability within the Company's Organisation 33
The Plan to Halve Carbon Emissions 34
4
Social
Tenants 38
Public Art 44
Employees 46
Employee Survey 2021 50
4
Preface | Contents
-
5 Governance
Principles of Corporate Governance 52
Members of the Board of Directors 54
The Performance of the Board of Directors 56
The Independence of the Board of Directors in 2021 58
Procurement 60
Compliance 61
Risk Management and Sustainability Risks 63
Data Protection 66
Cyber Security 67
-
6 Key Figures
EPRA Overarching Recommendations 68
EPRA Performance Measures 70
GRI Content Index 78
TCFD Content Table 84
ESG Ratings 85
5
