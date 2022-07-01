Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Adler Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADJ   LU1250154413

ADLER GROUP S.A.

(ADJ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:23 2022-07-01 am EDT
4.012 EUR   +6.42%
09:03aADLER S A : english
PU
08:46aADLER GROUP S.A. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08:21aADLER GROUP S.A. : Release according to Article 11(6) of the Luxembourg Transparency Law with the objective of dissemination with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adler S A : english

07/01/2022 | 09:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Adler Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
01.07.2022 / 14:44
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personcloselyassociated
a) Name1 Thierry Beaudemoulin
2. Reasonforthenotification
a) Position/status2 Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
b) Initial notification/Amendment3 initial notification
3. Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneerorauction
monitor
a) Name4 Adler Group S.A.
b) LEI5 391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69
4. Detailsofthetransaction(s):
sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;
(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplace where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument6
share
Identification code7 ISIN: LU1250154413
b) Nature of the transaction8 acquisition (of shares)
c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s)
3,98 € 24000
d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume10
Price11
24000
3,98
e) Date of the transaction12 1 July 2022
f) Place of transaction13 XETRA

Dateandsignature 01.07.22

1 For natural persons: the first name and the last name(s). For legal persons: full name including legal form as provided for in the register where it is incorporated, if applicable.

2 For persons discharging managerial responsibilities: the position occupied within the issuer, emission allowances market participant/auction platform/auctioneer/auction monitor should be indicated, e.g. CEO, CFO.

For persons closely accociated:

  • An indication that the notification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities;
  • Name and position of the relevant person discharging managerial responsibilities.

3 Indication that this is an initial notification or an amendment to prior notifications. In case of amendment, explain the error that this notification is amending.

4 Full name of the entity

5 Legal Entity Identifier code in accordance with ISO 17442 LEI code.

6 Indication as to the nature of the instrument:

  • a share, a debt instrument, a derivative or a financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument;
  • an emission allowance, an auction product based on an emission allowance or a derivative relating to an emission allowance.

7 Instrument identification code as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.

8 Description of the transaction type using, where applicable, the type of transaction identified in Article 10 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522 adopted under Article 19(14) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 or a specific example set out in Article 19(7) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, it shall be indicated whether the transaction is linked to the exercise of a share option programme.

9 Where more than one transaction of the same nature (purchases, sales, lendings, borrows, …) on the same financial instrument or emission allowance are executed on the same day and on the same place of transaction, prices and volumes of these transactions shall be reported in this field, in a two columns form as presented above, inserting as many lines as needed.

Using the data standards for price and quantity, including where applicable the price currency and the quantity currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.

10 The volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated when these transactions:

  • relate to the same financial instrument or emission allowance;
  • are of the same nature;
  • are executed on the same day; and
  • are executed on the same place of transaction.

Using the data standard for quantity, including where applicable the quantity currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under

Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.

11 Price information:

  • In case of a single transaction, the price of the single transaction;
  • In case the volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated: the weighted average price of the aggregated transactions.

Using the data standard for price, including where applicable the price currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.

12 Date of the particular day of execution of the notified transaction. Using the ISO 8601 date format: YYYY‐MM‐DD; UTC time.

13 Name and code to identify the MiFID trading venue, the systematic internaliser or the organised trading platform outside of the Union where the transaction was executed as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU)

No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory

technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014, or if the transaction was not executed on any of the above mentioned venues, please mention

'outside a trading venue'.


01.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Disclaimer

Adler Group SA published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 13:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ADLER GROUP S.A.
09:03aADLER S A : english
PU
08:46aADLER GROUP S.A. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08:21aADLER GROUP S.A. : Release according to Article 11(6) of the Luxembourg Transparency Law w..
EQ
07:41aADLER GROUP S.A. : Release according to Article 11(6) of the Luxembourg Transparency Law w..
EQ
06/30Adler Group May Go Towards Liquidation, Chairman Says
MT
06/30Adler Group S.A. sells stake in portfolio in Berlin
EQ
06/29ADLER GROUP S.A. : Announcement of the launch of an audit-tender
EQ
06/29IMPLEMENTATION ON TRACK : Adler Group S.A.'s AGM adopts all proposed resolutions and confi..
EQ
06/29ADLER S A : Abstimmungsergebnisse der Hauptversammlung 2022
PU
06/29ADLER S A : Presentation of Annual General Meeting 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADLER GROUP S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 144 M 1 196 M 1 196 M
Net income 2021 -1 177 M -1 231 M -1 231 M
Net Debt 2021 6 483 M 6 777 M 6 777 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,09x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 443 M 463 M 463 M
EV / Sales 2020 20,0x
EV / Sales 2021 6,64x
Nbr of Employees 976
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart ADLER GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
Adler Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADLER GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 3,77
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry Beaudemoulin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Echelmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Artur Stefan Kirsten Chairman
Thomas Zinnöcker Independent Director
Thilo Schmid Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADLER GROUP S.A.-65.41%463
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.3.74%34 311
VONOVIA SE-39.38%23 868
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-22.71%11 704
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-24.27%11 605
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-40.67%9 104