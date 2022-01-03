Adler S A : successfully closes portfolio sale of approx. 15,500 units to LEG

Adler Group S.A. successfully closes portfolio sale of approx. 15,500 units to LEG

Next step towards a more sharpened portfolio approach focussing on Germany's prospering big cities

Net cash of c. €800m received

These proceeds will be mainly used for deleveraging

Berlin, 3 January 2022 - Adler Group S.A. ("Adler Group") successfully closed the sale of approximately 15,500 units to a subsidiary of LEG IMMOBILIEN SE ("LEG"). With this disposal of 15,362 residential and 185 commercial units, Adler Group takes the next step towards a more sharpened portfolio approach focussing on Germany's prospering big cities. As part of the closing, Adler Group received net proceeds of around €800m, which will mainly be used for further deleveraging of the company.

The disposed properties are predominantly located in small and medium-sized towns in northern Germany. This portfolio sale includes a premium on the book value as of 30 September 2021 and thus once again confirms the quality of Adler Group's assets and the substance of its valuations.

