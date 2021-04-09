Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  ADLER Group S.A.    ADJ   LU1250154413

ADLER GROUP S.A.

(ADJ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ballot counting resumes in union election at Amazon.com

04/09/2021 | 10:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Amazon logo is seen at the Young Entrepreneurs fair in Paris

(Reuters) -Ballot counting resumed Friday in a union election at an Amazon.com warehouse in Alabama, with the union that hopes to change U.S. labor history well behind in the vote count.

Amazon workers at the warehouse in Bessemer were on track to reject unionization by a more than 2-1 margin as of Friday morning, with half the 3,215 ballots counted. Some 1,200 voted against forming a union, with more than 490 ballots in favor.

The vote count resumed at 8:30 a.m. CT (1330 GMT) Friday.

Unionizing Amazon, the second-largest private employer in America, could be a start to reverse long-running declines in union membership, which fell to 11% of the eligible workforce in 2020 from 20% in 1983, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Whatever the results, the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU), which is trying to organize the employees, has the same legal options as Amazon: challenge the eligibility of individual voters or allege that coercive conduct tainted the election.

In the latter case, the dispute would play out before the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) and then likely in a federal appeals court.

The vote count followed more than a week of challenges to ballots during closed-door proceedings that could influence the final result. Lawyers for Amazon and the union were allowed to question ballots on suspicion of tampering, a voter's eligibility and other issues.

The union says there have been hundreds of contested ballots, making it unclear the number of votes needed to declare a winner.

The NLRB, which is overseeing the election, would adjudicate challenges in coming days.

Amazon for years has discouraged attempts among its more than 800,000 U.S. employees to organize, showing managers how to identify union activity, raising wages and warning that union dues would cut into pay, according to a prior training video, public statements and the company's union election website.

Amazon has said it is following all NLRB rules and wants employees to understand each side of the contest, and that the RWDSU does not represent a majority of its employees' views. The company has said it wants as many of its employees to vote as possible.

(Writing by Hilary Russ; editing by Peter Henderson, Leslie Adler and Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ADLER GROUP S.A.
04/08Southwest Airlines recalls over 2,700 flight attendants for summer
RE
04/08ASTRAZENECA  : Netherlands limits use of AstraZeneca vaccine to people over 60
RE
04/08APPLE  : to start enforcing new app privacy notifications in coming weeks
RE
04/08PRESS RELEASE  : Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares publishes Annual Report 2020 - G..
DJ
04/07Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout
RE
04/07U.S. panel to hold hearing on tech bill to combat China -source
RE
04/06JEFF BEZOS : Amazon CEO Bezos, stung by wide criticism, endorses U.S. corporate ..
RE
04/06TOSHIBA  : Japan's Toshiba to get proposal to go private from CVC Capital, sourc..
RE
04/06Biden says he has not spoken with Fed Chair Powell
RE
04/06Fast food struggles to hire as demand soars, U.S. economy roars
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 548 M 651 M 651 M
Net income 2021 323 M 384 M 384 M
Net Debt 2021 5 143 M 6 113 M 6 113 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,65x
Yield 2021 3,17%
Capitalization 2 431 M 2 893 M 2 889 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,8x
EV / Sales 2022 13,6x
Nbr of Employees 1 787
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart ADLER GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
ADLER Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADLER GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 28,14 €
Last Close Price 23,64 €
Spread / Highest target 35,4%
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thierry Beaudemoulin CO-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maximilian Gerd Jean Rienecker Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Maser Chairman
Kay Engbring General Counsel, Chief Risk & Compliance officer
Michael Bütter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADLER GROUP S.A.-18.48%2 893
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.1.64%50 188
VONOVIA SE-2.84%39 104
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-3.09%24 583
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY15.90%17 456
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-3.41%17 266
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ