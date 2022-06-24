Log in
    ADJ   LU1250154413

ADLER GROUP S.A.

(ADJ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:31 2022-06-24 pm EDT
4.600 EUR   +8.44%
01:58pDGAP-RPT : Adler Group S.A.: Disclosure of Material Transactions with Related Parties
EQ
02:05aAdler Group to Begin Squeeze-out of Minority Stake in Adler Real Estate
MT
06/23Adler Group S.A. initiates squeeze out process of the minority shareholders of ADLER Real Estate AG as part of the ongoing integration process
EQ
DGAP-RPT: Adler Group S.A.: Disclosure of Material Transactions with Related Parties

06/24/2022 | 01:58pm EDT
DGAP Related Party Transactions announcement: Adler Group S.A. / Release of an announcement according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act]
Adler Group S.A.: Disclosure of Material Transactions with Related Parties

24.06.2022 / 19:56
Dissemination of a Related Party Transactions announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of Material Transactions with Related Parties

ADLER Group S.A., Luxembourg

The board of directors of ADLER Group S.A. (“Company”) resolved to sell a portfolio of residential properties to a subsidiary of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft (“ADLER Real Estate”).

The existing portfolio comprises approximately 1,400 residential properties in Berlin and is valued, according to CBRE’s most recent valuation as of 31 March 2022, at EUR 326 million. The consideration for the Company taking into account minority interests, financial liabilities and deferred taxes will be approximately EUR 275 million. The transaction is unconditional and shall be closed immediately.

In accordance with Article 7quater (6) para 1. of the Luxembourg law of 24 May 2011 on the exercise of certain rights of shareholders in listed companies (as amended), the Transaction is exempted from the publication requirement normally applicable to related parties’ transactions because ADLER Real Estate is a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in which no other related party of the Company holds an interest.

In the interests of maximum transparency, the Company has opted to publicly announce the transaction on its website, notwithstanding the exemption described above.

 

Luxembourg, 24 June 2022

 

ADLER Group S.A.

Board of Directors


24.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.
55, Allée Scheffer
L-2520 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.adler-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1382785  24.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1382785&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 155 M 163 M 163 M
Net Debt 2022 4 706 M 4 965 M 4 965 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,22x
Yield 2022 6,61%
Capitalization 498 M 526 M 526 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 976
Free-Float 61,2%
