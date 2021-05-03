Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Adler Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADJ   LU1250154413

ADLER GROUP S.A.

(ADJ)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/03 03:50:31 pm
24.56 EUR   -0.08%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fed's Barkin says it is not time yet to talk about taper

05/03/2021 | 03:23pm EDT
May 3 (Reuters) - Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin on Monday said he believes the U.S. economy is still short of meeting the bar the central bank has set for considering any reduction in its bond-buying program.

In an interview with CNBC, Barkin said he is closely tracking the employment-to-population ratio, which moved up to 57.8% in March from 57.4% in December; pre-pandemic it was at 61.1%. "It's only modest progress," Barkin said. "We have an outcome-based policy; when the outcomes look like substantial forward progress, that's the time to talk about it" (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 505 M 609 M 609 M
Net income 2021 531 M 640 M 640 M
Net Debt 2021 5 678 M 6 843 M 6 843 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,99x
Yield 2021 2,50%
Capitalization 2 525 M 3 047 M 3 043 M
EV / Sales 2021 16,2x
EV / Sales 2022 15,5x
Nbr of Employees 1 787
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart ADLER GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
Adler Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADLER GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 27,29 €
Last Close Price 24,58 €
Spread / Highest target 30,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thierry Beaudemoulin Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maximilian Gerd Jean Rienecker Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Maser Chairman
Kay Engbring General Counsel, Chief Risk & Compliance officer
Michael Bütter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADLER GROUP S.A.-15.24%3 040
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-1.85%42 305
VONOVIA SE-8.57%37 195
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-11.81%22 439
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE3.00%18 609
VINGROUP21.07%18 319
