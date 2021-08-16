Log in
    ADJ   LU1250154413

ADLER GROUP S.A.

(ADJ)
PRESS RELEASE : Sustainalytics assigns new ESG rating, ranking Adler Group in the top 5% of global real estate companies

08/16/2021 | 01:01am EDT
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Sustainability Sustainalytics assigns new ESG rating, ranking Adler Group in the top 5% of global real estate companies 2021-08-16 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sustainalytics assigns new ESG rating, ranking Adler Group in the top 5% of global real estate companies

- First ESG rating of 10.7, ranking Adler Group as the 46^th best real estate company of 1,001 - Top 5% company in terms of ESG

- Becoming member of the German Association of Sustainable Building (DGNB) and committing to build carbon-neutral buildings for the better future

Berlin, 16 August 2021 - Sustainalytics assigned new rating to Adler Group of 10.7, ranking the company as the 46^th best real estate company in Sustainalytics' global coverage of 1,001 real estate companies which represents a very strong rating, positioning the company in the top 5% of the real estate coverage.

Sustainalytics rating is another milestone in Adler Group's ESG strategy aimed at reducing CO2 emissions by 50% by 2030. Protecting the environment, focusing on social matters and governance is at the heart of Adler Group's operations. Excellence in ESG is part of the three main pillars of the company's long-term strategy.

Since the publication of Adler Group's first sustainability report earlier this year, the company has continued to make progress. An ESG Board was founded which is led by Sven-Christian Frank, Chief Legal Officer and reports directly to the senior management of the company and is in charge of all ESG related activities in the company.

Adler Group has become a member of the UN Global Compact and subscribes to the targets of the organisation. The company has also become a member of the German Association of Sustainable Building (DGNB). It has committed itself that all new buildings will comply with the DGNB Gold standard or the comparable LEED standard, building carbon-neutral buildings for the better future. A similar certification shall be obtained for all major modernisation projects, including energetic improvements of existing buildings, aiming to modernise around 1% of its residential portfolio each year.

Sven-Christian Frank, CLO of Adler Group commented: "This is a major milestone in our efforts to bring environment, social matters and governance at the forefront of everything we do. It is very encouraging to see external recognition for all the efforts we have put into increasing our transparency around ESG and improvements we have already implemented, particularly when it comes to corporate governance."

Investor Relations: T +352 278 456 710 F +352 203 015 00 E investorrelations@adler-group.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-16 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Adler Group S.A. 
              1B Heienhaff 
              1736 Senningerberg 
              Luxemburg 
Phone:        +352 278 456 710 
Fax:          +352 203 015 00 
E-mail:       investorrelations@adler-group.com 
Internet:     www.adler-group.com 
ISIN:         LU1250154413 
WKN:          A14U78 
Indices:      SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany 
              Index 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX 
EQS News ID:  1226549 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1226549 2021-08-16

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1226549&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 16, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

