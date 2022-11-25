RPT: Adler Group S.A.: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Adler Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
ADLER GROUP S.A.

02:48 2022-11-25 pm EST
2.216 EUR   +32.77%
EQS Related Party Transactions announcement: Adler Group S.A. / Release of an announcement according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act]
Adler Group S.A.: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

25.11.2022 / 20:25 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Related Party Transactions announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of Material Transactions with Related Parties

Adler Group S.A., Luxembourg

The Board of Directors of Adler Group S.A. (“Company”) has resolved to acquire from its subsidiary Consus Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft (“Consus”) indirectly held shares in various property companies in relation to the Kaiserlei Quartier as well as receivables from group liabilities that Consus and its subsidiaries have granted to these property companies.

According to NAI Apollo’s most recent valuation as of June 30, 2022, Kaiserlei Quartier is valued at EUR 155 million. Based on this market value and taking into account minority interests, financial liabilities and deferred taxes, the total consideration to be paid to Consus and its subsidiaries will be approximately EUR 122 million. With the exception of the acquisition of shares in one of the property companies, for which only the approval of all shareholders must still be obtained, the transaction is unconditional and shall be closed immediately.

Based on the assessment of the Board of Directors of the Company, the terms and conditions of the transaction are deemed to be at arm’s length.

The Company holds 93.86 % of the shares in Consus and is therefore a related party pursuant to the Luxembourg law of 24 May 2011 concerning the exercise of certain rights of shareholders of listed companies (as amended).

 

Luxembourg, 25 November 2022

 

Adler Group S.A.

Board of Directors

 


25.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.
55 Allée Scheffer
2520 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.adler-group.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1498147  25.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1498147&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
