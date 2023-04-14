Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Adler Group S.A.
  News
  Summary
    ADJ   LU1250154413

ADLER GROUP S.A.

(ADJ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:32:58 2023-04-14 am EDT
0.8660 EUR   +5.80%
06:09aRpt : Adler Group S.A.: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04/12British court: Adler real estate group may restructure
DP
04/12Adler Group S.A. welcomes approval of restructuring plan under English law
EQ
RPT: Adler Group S.A.: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04/14/2023 | 06:09am EDT
EQS Related Party Transactions announcement: Adler Group S.A. / Release of an announcement according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act]
Adler Group S.A.: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

14.04.2023 / 12:08 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Related Party Transactions announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of material transactions with related party

Adler Group S.A., Luxembourg

Today Adler Group S.A. (the “Company”) signed an amendment agreement to the existing loan agreement pursuant to which ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft (“ADLER Real Estate”) has granted a loan in an amount of up to EUR 265 million to the Company. The amendment agreement extends the maturity of the loan to April 30, 2023. Otherwise, the conditions of the loan remain unchanged.

In consideration of the amendment agreement, the granting of the loan to the Company continues to withstand an arm's length comparison.

In accordance with Art. 7quarter (6) para. 1 of the Luxembourg law of 24 May 2011 concerning the exercise of certain rights of shareholders of listed companies (in the amended version), this transaction is exempt from the disclosure requirements generally applicable to transactions with related parties, as ADLER Real Estate is a subsidiary of the Company that is not wholly owned and in which no other related parties of the Company hold shares.

For the purpose of maximum transparency, the Company has nevertheless decided to publish the transaction on its website.

 

Luxembourg, 14 April 2023

Adler Group S.A.

Board of Directors


14.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.
55 Allée Scheffer
2520 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.adler-group.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1608103  14.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1608103&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
