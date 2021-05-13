Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Adler Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADJ   LU1250154413

ADLER GROUP S.A.

(ADJ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

State Street agrees to pay $115 million criminal fine for customer overcharges -Justice Dept

05/13/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The ticker and logo for State Street Corporation is displayed on a screen at the post where it's traded on the floor of the NYSE

(Reuters) - State Street Corp agreed to pay a $115 million criminal penalty and enter a deferred prosecution agreement to resolve charges it defrauded customers by secretly overcharging them for expenses, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday.

According to settlement papers, the Boston-based company admitted that from 1998 to 2015, its executives defrauded customers of more than $290 million through a scheme to add hidden markups to "out-of-pocket" expenses that were charged.

The Justice Department said executives also tried to conceal the markups, including by leaving the details off invoices and misleading customers who asked why the charges were imposed.

State Street's settlement resolves a criminal charge of wire fraud conspiracy, and requires the company to retain an independent compliance monitor for two years.

The Justice Department said the settlement reflects State Street's cooperation and agreement to reimburse victims fully.

State Street did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler and Dan Grebler)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ADLER GROUP S.A.
03:47pMOLINOS AGRO S A  : Argentine soy crusher Vicentin in talks to sell majority sta..
RE
07:03aANALYSIS : In Apple vs Epic Games, battle of the experts gets personal
RE
05/12BRF S A  : Brazil's BRF posts first-quarter profit below analysts' estimates
RE
05/12Sonos boosts sales outlook despite global chip shortage, shares rise
RE
05/12Colonial Pipeline has no plan to pay ransom to hackers -sources
RE
05/12Colonial Pipeline has no plan now to pay ransom -Washington Post
RE
05/12TESLA  : U.S. safety agency opens probe of Tesla fatal crash in California
RE
05/12EXCLUSIVE : Waymo, Cruise seek permits to charge for autonomous car rides in San..
RE
05/12DGAP-PVR  : Adler Modemärkte AG: Correction of a release from 07/05/2021 accordi..
DJ
05/11FCC studying impact on chips shortage on U.S. communications sector
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 505 M 610 M 610 M
Net income 2021 477 M 576 M 576 M
Net Debt 2021 6 486 M 7 832 M 7 832 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,71x
Yield 2021 2,50%
Capitalization 2 396 M 2 892 M 2 893 M
EV / Sales 2021 17,6x
EV / Sales 2022 16,8x
Nbr of Employees 1 787
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart ADLER GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
Adler Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADLER GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 27,29 €
Last Close Price 23,30 €
Spread / Highest target 37,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thierry Beaudemoulin Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maximilian Gerd Jean Rienecker Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Maser Chairman
Kay Engbring General Counsel, Chief Risk & Compliance officer
Michael Bütter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADLER GROUP S.A.-19.72%2 891
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-3.76%47 137
VONOVIA SE-15.09%34 678
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-15.57%21 519
VINGROUP21.07%18 171
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-2.72%17 645