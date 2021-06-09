U.S., British leaders expected to work to reopen travel -UK statement

WASHINGTON, June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are expected to agree to
work to open up travel between the two countries "as soon as
possible," according to a statement by the British government on
Wednesday.
Biden, who arrived in England on Wednesday for his first
overseas trip as president, will meet with Johnson in Cornwall
on Thursday ahead of a meeting of the leaders of the Group of
Seven advanced economies that begins Friday, the statement said.
