Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Adler Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADJ   LU1250154413

ADLER GROUP S.A.

(ADJ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/09 03:59:35 pm
26.53 EUR   +0.72%
05:59pU.S., British leaders expected to work to reopen travel -UK statement
RE
05:24pDetroit Three automakers will continue to require facial coverings
RE
06/08Boeing delivers 10 737 MAXs, fewer 787s, in May
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S., British leaders expected to work to reopen travel -UK statement

06/09/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are expected to agree to work to open up travel between the two countries "as soon as possible," according to a statement by the British government on Wednesday.

Biden, who arrived in England on Wednesday for his first overseas trip as president, will meet with Johnson in Cornwall on Thursday ahead of a meeting of the leaders of the Group of Seven advanced economies that begins Friday, the statement said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ADLER GROUP S.A.
05:59pU.S., British leaders expected to work to reopen travel -UK statement
RE
05:24pDetroit Three automakers will continue to require facial coverings
RE
06/08Boeing delivers 10 737 MAXs, fewer 787s, in May
RE
06/07El Salvador to keep dollar as legal tender, make bitcoin optional -trade mini..
RE
06/07Federal Reserve to release 2021 bank stress test results June 24
RE
06/05French economy to return to pre-COVID levels by Q1 2022, Le Maire says -JDD
RE
06/05APEC ministers pledge to expedite transit of COVID-19 vaccines, related goods
RE
06/04ADAM ARON : With popcorn and tweets, AMC's Aron rides retail investor wave
RE
06/04Brazil approves imports of Russia's Sputnik V, India's Covaxin vaccines
RE
06/04U.S. SEC ousts head of accounting watchdog, puts rest of board on notice
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 462 M 563 M 563 M
Net income 2021 459 M 559 M 559 M
Net Debt 2021 6 916 M 8 421 M 8 421 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,06x
Yield 2021 2,03%
Capitalization 2 729 M 3 325 M 3 323 M
EV / Sales 2021 20,9x
EV / Sales 2022 16,6x
Nbr of Employees 1 427
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart ADLER GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
Adler Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADLER GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 27,29 €
Last Close Price 26,54 €
Spread / Highest target 20,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thierry Beaudemoulin Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maximilian Gerd Jean Rienecker Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Maser Chairman
Michael Bütter Independent Director
Arzu Akkemik Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADLER GROUP S.A.-9.17%3 298
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-9.62%45 925
VONOVIA SE-10.17%36 995
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE17.05%21 411
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-20.94%20 507
VINGROUP13.68%16 836