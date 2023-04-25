Advanced search
    ADJ   LU1250154413

ADLER GROUP S.A.

(ADJ)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:05:15 2023-04-25 am EDT
0.8190 EUR   -1.50%
08:39aUK court refuses Adler bondholders right to appeal restructuring plan
RE
02:51aAdler Group again with billion loss
DP
02:13aAdler Group posts 1.67 billion eur net loss in 2022
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
Summary

UK court refuses Adler bondholders right to appeal restructuring plan

04/25/2023 | 08:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: UK paper group bids to throw out Prince Harry and others' privacy lawsuits

LONDON (Reuters) - A group of Adler Group bondholders was on Tuesday refused permission by London's High Court to appeal a restructuring plan for the German property firm, increasing the likelihood of the plan going ahead.

Judge Thomas Leech refused permission to appeal the decision at the High Court, although the bondholders can go to the Court of Appeal, and noted a majority of creditors had backed the restructuring plan.

The bondholder group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Adler, one of Germany's biggest landlords, is fighting a liquidity crisis triggered by a downturn in the German property market, rising energy and building prices caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A restructuring plan, put forward by lawyers representing Adler's English subsidiary, to prevent the firm's imminent collapse was approved by London's High Court on April 12, even as some bondholders opposed the decision.

The investors, holding Adler notes that mature in 2029 and including investment firms DWS Investment GmbH and Strategic Value Partners, opposed the plan, saying they would be better off if Adler Group were formally liquidated.

In addition, short seller Viceroy Research in 2021 alleged the company's balance sheet had been artificially inflated, accusations Adler rejected at the time.

Adler Group has external debts of approximately 6.1 billion euros ($6.7 billion), according to court documents filed by its English subsidiary AGPS Bondco.

Under the restructuring plan, the company would borrow 938 million euros of new funding and the terms of unsecured notes that mature between 2024 and 2029 would be amended.

Its Chief Financial Officer Thomas Echelmeyer said on Tuesday the firm wanted to pay off its debt without a complete break-up of the group, though it will also have to cut jobs.

Adler Group's share price - which has fallen by 97% since January 2021 - was up 2.9% to 0.8555 euros at 1215 GMT.

(Reporting by Chiara Elisei Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADLER GROUP S.A. -2.41% 0.8205 Delayed Quote.-38.18%
ADLER REAL ESTATE AG 0.00% 8.26 Delayed Quote.24.77%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.12% 81.5709 Delayed Quote.13.72%
VALUE PARTNERS GROUP LIMITED -1.21% 2.44 Delayed Quote.-14.24%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 144 M 1 262 M 1 262 M
Net income 2021 -1 177 M -1 298 M -1 298 M
Net Debt 2021 6 483 M 7 148 M 7 148 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,09x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 97,7 M 108 M 108 M
EV / Sales 2020 14,1x
EV / Sales 2021 6,64x
Nbr of Employees 738
Free-Float 57,3%
Adler Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ADLER GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thierry Beaudemoulin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Echelmeyer Chief Financial Officer
Artur Stefan Kirsten Chairman
Thomas Zinnöcker Independent Director
Thilo Schmid Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADLER GROUP S.A.-38.18%108
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-18.13%24 272
VONOVIA SE-14.92%16 439
VINHOMES5.21%9 358
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE1.18%8 805
VINGROUP-2.23%8 305
