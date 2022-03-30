Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Adler Modemärkte AG
  News
  Summary
ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG

(ADD)
Adler Modemärkte AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

03/30/2022 | 02:08pm EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Adler Modemärkte AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Adler Modemärkte AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

30.03.2022 / 20:06
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Adler Modemärkte AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 31, 2022
Address: https://adlermode-unternehmen.com/investor-relations/berichte-publikationen/quartalsberichte/2021/

30.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Adler Modemärkte AG
Industriestraße Ost 1-7
63808 Haibach
Germany
Internet: www.adlermode.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1316197  30.03.2022 

© EQS 2022
