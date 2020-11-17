DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Adler Modemärkte AG

Adler Modemärkte AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



17.11.2020 / 18:39

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Adler Modemärkte AG Street: Industriestraße Ost 1-7 Postal code: 63808 City: Haibach

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900US7E2EM894FT55

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Attribution due to attainment of control (see point 10).

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Prime Partners GmbH

City of registered office, country: Bockenheimer Landstraße 51-53, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Prime Capital Debt SCS, SICAV-FIS und Prime Capital Access SA, SICAV-FIS



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 02 Nov 2020

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 11.65 % 0.00 % 11.65 % 18510000 Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A1H8MU2 0 2155967 0.00 % 11.65 % Total 2155967 11.65 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Prime Partners GmbH % % % Prime Capital AG % % % Prime Capital (GP) S.ar.l. % % % Prime Capital Debt SCS, SICAV-FIS 6.08 % % 6.08 % - % % % Prime Partners GmbH % % % Prime Capital AG % % % Prime AIFM Lux S.A. 11.65 % % 11.65 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

The notification is based on a majority stake in Prime Capital AG (controlling position). As a result, the voting rights already attributed to Prime Capital AG are attributed to the notifying party under item 3 as the ultimate parent company.

Date

16 Nov 2020

