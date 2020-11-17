Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Adler Modemärkte AG    ADD   DE000A1H8MU2

ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG

(ADD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Adler Modemärkte AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/17/2020 | 12:41pm EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Adler Modemärkte AG
Adler Modemärkte AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.11.2020 / 18:39
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Adler Modemärkte AG
Street: Industriestraße Ost 1-7
Postal code: 63808
City: Haibach
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900US7E2EM894FT55

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Attribution due to attainment of control (see point 10).

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Prime Partners GmbH
City of registered office, country: Bockenheimer Landstraße 51-53, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Prime Capital Debt SCS, SICAV-FIS und Prime Capital Access SA, SICAV-FIS

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
02 Nov 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 11.65 % 0.00 % 11.65 % 18510000
Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1H8MU2 0 2155967 0.00 % 11.65 %
Total 2155967 11.65 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Prime Partners GmbH % % %
Prime Capital AG % % %
Prime Capital (GP) S.ar.l. % % %
Prime Capital Debt SCS, SICAV-FIS 6.08 % % 6.08 %
- % % %
Prime Partners GmbH % % %
Prime Capital AG % % %
Prime AIFM Lux S.A. 11.65 % % 11.65 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
The notification is based on a majority stake in Prime Capital AG (controlling position). As a result, the voting rights already attributed to Prime Capital AG are attributed to the notifying party under item 3 as the ultimate parent company. 

Date
16 Nov 2020


17.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Adler Modemärkte AG
Industriestraße Ost 1-7
63808 Haibach
Germany
Internet: www.adlermode.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1148878  17.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1148878&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG
12:41pADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
EQ
11/11ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
EQ
11/05ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : Strong Liquidity Despite COVID-19 Restrictions - Sharper F..
EQ
10/07ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : Back to Profitable Growth with 'New ADLER'
EQ
10/06ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : ADLER Launches New Online Shop
EQ
09/30ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : ADLER Opens New Store at Hessen Center
EQ
09/29ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : ADLER to Launch New Online Shop on 6 October
EQ
08/27ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : Annual General Meeting of Adler Modemärkte AG to be Held a..
EQ
08/27ADLER MODEMÄRKTE : Annual general meeting of adler modemärkte ag to be held as v..
PU
08/06ADLER MODEMÄRKTE : Substantial improvement of ebitda expected in second half of ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 350 M 416 M 416 M
Net income 2020 -51,3 M -60,9 M -60,9 M
Net Debt 2020 243 M 288 M 288 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,78x
Yield 2020 3,09%
Capitalization 40,0 M 47,3 M 47,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 2 193
Free-Float 31,9%
Chart ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG
Duration : Period :
Adler Modemärkte AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,80 €
Last Close Price 2,16 €
Spread / Highest target 173%
Spread / Average Target 122%
Spread / Lowest Target 62,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Freude Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Massimiliano Monti Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karsten Odemann Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Majed Abu-Zarur Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Corinna Groß Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG-42.55%47
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-12.46%101 544
KERING SA5.79%91 648
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.34.52%83 939
ROSS STORES, INC.-7.12%39 460
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-8.94%33 235
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group