ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG    ADD   DE000A1H8MU2

ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG

(ADD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adler Modemärkte AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02/26/2021 | 10:53am EST
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Adler Modemärkte AG
Adler Modemärkte AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

26.02.2021 / 16:52
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Adler Modemärkte AG
Street: Industriestraße Ost 1-7
Postal code: 63808
City: Haibach
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900US7E2EM894FT55

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Prime Capital Access S.A., SICAV-FIS
City of registered office, country: Luxemburg, Luxembourg

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
03 Feb 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.93 % 0.00 % 2.93 % 18510000
Previous notification 4.84 % 0.00 % 4.84 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1H8MU2 542988 0 2.93 % 0.00 %
Total 542988 2.93 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
25 Feb 2021


26.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Adler Modemärkte AG
Industriestraße Ost 1-7
63808 Haibach
Germany
Internet: www.adlermode.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1171690  26.02.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1171690&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 355 M 431 M 431 M
Net income 2020 -52,1 M -63,1 M -63,1 M
Net Debt 2020 237 M 287 M 287 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,24x
Yield 2020 14,9%
Capitalization 12,4 M 15,2 M 15,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 2 193
Free-Float 30,5%
Chart ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG
Duration : Period :
Adler Modemärkte AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,50 €
Last Close Price 0,67 €
Spread / Highest target 422%
Spread / Average Target 422%
Spread / Lowest Target 422%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Freude Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Karsten Odemann Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Massimiliano Monti Chairman-Supervisory Board
Majed Abu-Zarur Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Corinna Groß Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG-70.35%15
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.18.47%105 281
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.5.99%105 100
KERING SA-11.29%80 509
ROSS STORES, INC.-3.29%42 337
HENNES & MAURITZ AB15.90%40 021
