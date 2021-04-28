Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Adler Modemärkte AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADD   DE000A1H8MU2

ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG

(ADD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adler Modemärkte AG: Wolfgang Burgard elected new Chairman of the Supervisory Board

04/28/2021 | 11:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Adler Modemärkte AG: Wolfgang Burgard elected new Chairman of the Supervisory Board

28.04.2021 / 17:16
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release from Adler Modemärkte AG


Wolfgang Burgard elected new Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Haibach near Aschaffenburg, 28 April 2021: Yesterday, the Supervisory Board of the Company elected Mr Wolfgang Burgard as new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Adler Modemärkte AG (ISIN DE000A1H8MU) with immediate effect. He thus takes over the position from Massimiliano Monti, who had resigned from his office with effect from 20 April 2021. Mr Burgard has already been a member of the Company's Supervisory Board since June 2013.
  Adler Modemärkte AG press enquiries and investor relations: Peter Dietz
Media and Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (0)69 97 12 47-33
E-mail: investorrelations@adler.de
investorrelations@adler.de


About Adler Modemärkte AG:
Adler Modemärkte AG, headquartered in Haibach near Aschaffenburg, Germany, is one of Germany's largest and most important textile retailers. In 2019, the Group generated revenue of ?495.4 million and EBITDA of ?70.3 million. As at 30 September 2020, ADLER employed a workforce of around 3,350 and currently operates 172 stores, 143 of which are located in Germany, 24 in Austria, three in Luxembourg, two in Switzerland, plus an online shop. The Company focuses on large-space concepts offering in excess of 1,400 m2 of retail space. With its many own brands and select external brands, ADLER offers a highly diverse product range. Thanks to more than 70 years of tradition and strong customer loyalty, ADLER considers itself to be the market leader within its target group of affluent customers aged 55 and over.
For more information: www.adlermode-unternehmen.com; www.adlermode.com
 

28.04.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Adler Modemärkte AG
Industriestraße Ost 1-7
63808 Haibach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6021 633 0
Fax: +49 (0) 6021 633 1299
E-mail: info@adler.de
Internet: www.adlermode.com
ISIN: DE000A1H8MU2
WKN: A1H8MU
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1190133

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1190133  28.04.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1190133&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG
11:17aPRESS RELEASE  : Adler Modemärkte AG: Wolfgang Burgard elected new Chairman of t..
DJ
11:17aADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : Wolfgang Burgard elected new Chairman of the Supervisory B..
EQ
04/26PRESS RELEASE  : Deutsche Konsum REIT acquires Spitzkrug Multi Center in Frankfu..
DJ
04/15DGAP-PVR  : Adler Modemärkte AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of t..
DJ
04/15ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
EQ
04/07ADLER MODEMÄRKTE  : Prime Partners GmbH
PU
04/06ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
EQ
04/01ADLER MODEMÄRKTE  : Prime Partners GmbH
PU
04/01DGAP-PVR  : Adler Modemärkte AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of t..
DJ
04/01ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 355 M 429 M 429 M
Net income 2020 -52,1 M -62,8 M -62,8 M
Net Debt 2020 237 M 286 M 286 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,17x
Yield 2020 20,7%
Capitalization 8,96 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 2 193
Free-Float 30,5%
Chart ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG
Duration : Period :
Adler Modemärkte AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,50 €
Last Close Price 0,48 €
Spread / Highest target 623%
Spread / Average Target 623%
Spread / Lowest Target 623%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Freude Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Karsten Odemann Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Majed Abu-Zarur Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Corinna Groß Member-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Burgard Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG-78.58%11
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.12.44%110 151
KERING9.10%97 706
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-3.38%84 064
ROSS STORES, INC.5.18%46 064
HENNES & MAURITZ AB21.05%41 100
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ