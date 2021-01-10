Adler Modemärkte : APPLICATION FOR THE OPENING OF INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS IN SELF-ADMINISTRATION

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU)

No 596/2014

published 10 Januar 2021, 21:05 MEZ

Application for the opening of insolvency proceedings in self-administration

Haibach (near Aschaffenburg), 10 January 2021 - Due to over-indebtedness of the company, the management board of Adler Modemärkte AG (ISIN DE000A1H8MU) today resolved to file an application for the opening of insolvency proceedings in self-administration pursuant to Section 270a of the German Insolvency Code with the local court of Aschaffenburg.

The aim of the self-administration is to restructure the company by means of an insolvency plan. The business operations of Adler Modemärkte AG will be continued in their entirety under the supervision of a custodian (Sachwalter). The management board will continue to have the power of administration and disposition. For its support, the management board today has appointed the lawyer Dr. Christian Gerloff of the law firm Gerloff Liebler Rechtsanwälte, who is a proven expert in restructuring and insolvency cases, as general representative.

The insolvency application is triggered by the significant revenue losses caused by the ongoing closure of almost all stores since mid of December 2020 as a result of the renewed COVID-19 lockdown. Despite intensive efforts, the company was unable to close the resulting liquidity gap through a capital injection from state support funds or investors.

Adler Mode GmbH, Adler Orange GmbH & Co. KG and Adler Orange Verwaltung GmbH, each wholly- owned subsidiaries of Adler Modemärkte AG, today also resolved to apply for the opening of insolvency proceedings in self-administration at the local court of Aschaffenburg. The management of these companies will also be supported by Dr. Christian Gerloff as general representative. Other domestic and all foreign subsidiaries of Adler Modemärkte AG are not affected and continue their business operations without any changes.

< ---- End of ad hoc announcement ---- >

Adler Modemärkte AG press enquiries and investor relations:

Peter Dietz

Media und Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 6021 633 1828

E-mail: investorrelations@adler.de