ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG

ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG

(ADD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Adler Modemärkte : APPLICATION FOR THE OPENING OF INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS IN SELF-ADMINISTRATION

01/10/2021 | 03:24pm EST
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU)

No 596/2014

published 10 Januar 2021, 21:05 MEZ

Application for the opening of insolvency proceedings in self-administration

Haibach (near Aschaffenburg), 10 January 2021 - Due to over-indebtedness of the company, the management board of Adler Modemärkte AG (ISIN DE000A1H8MU) today resolved to file an application for the opening of insolvency proceedings in self-administration pursuant to Section 270a of the German Insolvency Code with the local court of Aschaffenburg.

The aim of the self-administration is to restructure the company by means of an insolvency plan. The business operations of Adler Modemärkte AG will be continued in their entirety under the supervision of a custodian (Sachwalter). The management board will continue to have the power of administration and disposition. For its support, the management board today has appointed the lawyer Dr. Christian Gerloff of the law firm Gerloff Liebler Rechtsanwälte, who is a proven expert in restructuring and insolvency cases, as general representative.

The insolvency application is triggered by the significant revenue losses caused by the ongoing closure of almost all stores since mid of December 2020 as a result of the renewed COVID-19 lockdown. Despite intensive efforts, the company was unable to close the resulting liquidity gap through a capital injection from state support funds or investors.

Adler Mode GmbH, Adler Orange GmbH & Co. KG and Adler Orange Verwaltung GmbH, each wholly- owned subsidiaries of Adler Modemärkte AG, today also resolved to apply for the opening of insolvency proceedings in self-administration at the local court of Aschaffenburg. The management of these companies will also be supported by Dr. Christian Gerloff as general representative. Other domestic and all foreign subsidiaries of Adler Modemärkte AG are not affected and continue their business operations without any changes.

< ----

End of ad hoc announcement ----

>

Adler Modemärkte AG press enquiries and investor relations:

Peter Dietz

Media und Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 6021 633 1828

E-mail: investorrelations@adler.de

Seite 1 von 2

About Adler Modemärkte AG:

Adler Modemärkte AG, headquartered in Haibach near Aschaffenburg, Germany, is one of Germany's largest and most important textile retailers. In 2019, the Group generated revenue of €495.4 million and EBITDA of €70.3 million. As at 30 September 2020, ADLER employed a workforce of around 3,350 and currently operates 171 stores, 142 of which are located in Germany, 24 in Austria, three in Luxembourg, two in Switzerland, plus an online shop. The Company focuses on large-space concepts offering in excess of 1,400 m2 of retail space. With its many own brands and select external brands, ADLER offers a highly diverse product range. Thanks to more than 70 years of tradition and strong customer loyalty, ADLER considers itself to be the market leader within its target group of affluent customers aged 55 and over.

For more information: www.adlermode-unternehmen.com; www.adlermode.com

Seite 2 von 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Adler Modemärkte AG published this content on 10 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2021 20:23:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 350 M 428 M 428 M
Net income 2020 -51,3 M -62,6 M -62,6 M
Net Debt 2020 243 M 297 M 297 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,83x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 42,6 M 52,1 M 52,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 2 193
Free-Float 30,5%
Chart ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG
Duration : Period :
Adler Modemärkte AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,80 €
Last Close Price 2,30 €
Spread / Highest target 157%
Spread / Average Target 109%
Spread / Lowest Target 52,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Freude Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Massimiliano Monti Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karsten Odemann Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Majed Abu-Zarur Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Corinna Groß Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG1.77%52
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.2.61%101 924
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-5.96%90 134
KERING SA-1.36%89 689
ROSS STORES, INC.-0.64%43 635
HENNES & MAURITZ AB3.46%35 861
