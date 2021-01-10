Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Adler Modemärkte AG    ADD   DE000A1H8MU2

ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG

(ADD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DGAP-Adhoc : Adler Modemärkte AG: Application for the opening of insolvency proceedings in self-administration

01/10/2021 | 03:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 
 DGAP-Ad-hoc: Adler Modemärkte AG / Key word(s): Insolvency 
Adler Modemärkte AG: Application for the opening of insolvency proceedings 
in self-administration 
 
10-Jan-2021 / 21:05 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation 
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
Haibach (near Aschaffenburg), 10 January 2021 - Due to over-indebtedness of 
the company, the management board of Adler Modemärkte AG (ISIN DE000A1H8MU) 
today resolved to file an application for the opening of insolvency 
proceedings in self-administration pursuant to Section 270a of the German 
Insolvency Code with the local court of Aschaffenburg. 
The aim of the self-administration is to restructure the company by means of 
an insolvency plan. The business operations of Adler Modemärkte AG will be 
continued in their entirety under the supervision of a custodian 
(Sachwalter). The management board will continue to have the power of 
administration and disposition. For its support, the management board today 
has appointed the lawyer Dr. Christian Gerloff of the law firm Gerloff 
Liebler Rechtsanwälte, who is a proven expert in restructuring and 
insolvency cases, as general representative. 
The insolvency application is triggered by the significant revenue losses 
caused by the ongoing closure of almost all stores since mid of December 
2020 as a result of the renewed COVID-19 lockdown. Despite intensive 
efforts, the company was unable to close the resulting liquidity gap through 
a capital injection from state support funds or investors. 
Adler Mode GmbH, Adler Orange GmbH & Co. KG and Adler Orange Verwaltung 
GmbH, each wholly-owned subsidiaries of Adler Modemärkte AG, today also 
resolved to apply for the opening of insolvency proceedings in 
self-administration at the local court of Aschaffenburg. The management of 
these companies will also be supported by Dr. Christian Gerloff as general 
representative. Other domestic and all foreign subsidiaries of Adler 
Modemärkte AG are not affected and continue their business operations 
without any changes. 
*Adler Modemärkte AG press enquiries and investor relations:* Peter Dietz 
Media und Investor Relations 
Tel.: +49 6021 633 1828 
E-mail: investorrelations@adler.de 
 
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News: 
 
*About Adler Modemärkte AG:* 
Adler Modemärkte AG, headquartered in Haibach near Aschaffenburg, Germany, 
is one of Germany's largest and most important textile retailers. In 2019, 
the Group generated revenue of &euro495.4 million and EBITDA of &euro70.3 
million. As at 30 September 2020, ADLER employed a workforce of around 3,350 
and currently operates 171 stores, 142 of which are located in Germany, 24 
in Austria, three in Luxembourg, two in Switzerland, plus an online shop. 
The Company focuses on large-space concepts offering in excess of 1,400 m2 
of retail space. With its many own brands and select external brands, ADLER 
offers a highly diverse product range. Thanks to more than 70 years of 
tradition and strong customer loyalty, ADLER considers itself to be the 
market leader within its target group of affluent customers aged 55 and 
over. 
For more information: www.adlermode-unternehmen.com [1]; www.adlermode.com 
[2] 
 
10-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory 
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language:    English 
Company:     Adler Modemärkte AG 
             Industriestraße Ost 1-7 
             63808 Haibach 
             Germany 
Phone:       +49 (0) 6021 633 0 
Fax:         +49 (0) 6021 633 1299 
E-mail:      info@adler.de 
Internet:    www.adlermode.com 
ISIN:        DE000A1H8MU2 
WKN:         A1H8MU 
Listed:      Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated 
             Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, 
             Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1159553 
 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service 
 
1159553 10-Jan-2021 CET/CEST 
 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=abb0b0d6a6734d2095c01575cf251ee1&application_id=1159553&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 
2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=51c03fccc409e2caa688587035bf6a21&application_id=1159553&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2021 15:05 ET (20:05 GMT)

All news about ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG
03:24pADLER MODEMÄRKTE : Application for the opening of insolvency proceedings in self..
PU
03:18pADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : Lockdown compels ADLER to apply for the opening of insolve..
EQ
03:18pPRESS RELEASE : Adler Modemärkte AG: Lockdown compels ADLER to apply for the ope..
DJ
03:06pDGAP-ADHOC : Adler Modemärkte AG: Application for the opening of insolvency proc..
DJ
2020ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
EQ
2020ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
EQ
2020ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : Strong Liquidity Despite COVID-19 Restrictions - Sharper F..
EQ
2020ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : Back to Profitable Growth with 'New ADLER'
EQ
2020ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : ADLER Launches New Online Shop
EQ
2020ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : ADLER Opens New Store at Hessen Center
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 350 M 428 M 428 M
Net income 2020 -51,3 M -62,6 M -62,6 M
Net Debt 2020 243 M 297 M 297 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,83x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 42,6 M 52,1 M 52,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 2 193
Free-Float 30,5%
Chart ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG
Duration : Period :
Adler Modemärkte AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,80 €
Last Close Price 2,30 €
Spread / Highest target 157%
Spread / Average Target 109%
Spread / Lowest Target 52,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Freude Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Massimiliano Monti Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karsten Odemann Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Majed Abu-Zarur Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Corinna Groß Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG1.77%52
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.2.61%101 924
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-5.96%90 134
KERING SA-1.36%89 689
ROSS STORES, INC.-0.64%43 635
HENNES & MAURITZ AB3.46%35 861
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ