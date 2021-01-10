PRESS RELEASE : Adler Modemärkte AG: Lockdown compels ADLER to apply for the opening of insolvency proceedings in self-administration

DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG / Key word(s): Insolvency
Adler Modemärkte AG: Lockdown compels ADLER to apply for the opening of
insolvency proceedings in self-administration
2021-01-10 / 21:17
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Press Release **of Adler Modemärkte AG*
Result of the closure of almost all stores until at least the end of January
2021
*Lockdown compels ADLER to apply for the opening of insolvency proceedings
in self-administration*
Business operations shall be continued and ADLER restructured by means of an
insolvency plan
Haibach (near Aschaffenburg), 10 January 2021 - As a result of the renewed
officially ordered closure of 169 of the total of 171 stores until at least
the end of January 2021, the management board of Adler Modemärkte AG today
resolved to file an application for the opening of insolvency proceedings in
self-administration pursuant to Section 270a of the German Insolvency Code
with the local court of Aschaffenburg.
Despite intensive efforts, the company was unable to close the liquidity gap
caused by the Corona-related drop in sales through a capital injection from
state support funds or investors. In the first half of 2020, ADLER had still
managed to cushion the first COVID-19-related lockdown thanks to a then
solid balance sheet structure and the securing of comprehensive financing
commitments.
The aim is to financially restructure Adler Modemärkte AG by means of an
insolvency plan. In the case of self-administration, the business operations
are continued in their entirety under the supervision of a (_preliminary_)
custodian (_Sachwalter_). The management board continues to have the power
of administration and disposition. For support with the upcoming measures,
the management board appointed the lawyer Dr. Christian Gerloff, Gerloff
Liebler Rechtsanwälte, an expert for restructuring and insolvency cases with
a proven track record in the textile retail sector, as general
representative of the company.
"The renewed Corona-related closure of almost all stores has unfortunately
left us with no other choice. We will do everything in our power to maintain
the business operations and to restructure ADLER as quickly as possible and
lead it into a positive future once again", said Adler Modemärkte AG's CEO,
Thomas Freude.
*Crisis situation despite high cash position and solid balance sheet at the
beginning of the Corona crisis*
The example of ADLER shows that in the textile retail sector, even a company
that had still reported record net liquidity of EUR 70.1 million and solid
balance sheet quality at the end of 2019 can find itself in an existential
crisis through no fault of its own and within just under 12 months. After a
drop in sales due to the first lockdown in the months of March to May 2020,
ADLER had seen a noticeable recovery trend in the third quarter and well
into October 2020. However, the renewed restrictions on public life since
the end of October led to significant sales losses. This situation was
massively exacerbated by the officially ordered closure of all stores in
Austria in November and, since 16 December, also in Germany. Even the focus
on maximum cost efficiency and liquidity generation initiated by the
management board could not prevent the insolvency application.
*Foreign subsidiaries not affected*
Adler Mode GmbH, Adler Orange GmbH & Co. KG and Adler Orange Verwaltung
GmbH, each wholly-owned subsidiaries of Adler Modemärkte AG, today also
resolved to file an application for the opening of insolvency proceedings in
self-administration at the local court of Aschaffenburg. The management of
these companies will also be supported by Dr. Christian Gerloff as general
representative. Other domestic and all foreign subsidiaries of Adler
Modemärkte AG are currently not affected and continue their business
operations without any changes.
The applications pursuant to Section 270a of the German Insolvency Code were
filed in accordance with the stricter requirements for self-administration
introduced by the German Act on the Further Development of the Restructuring
and Insolvency Law (_Sanierungs- und
Insolvenzrechtsfortentwicklungsgesetz_), which are in force since 1 January
2021. *Adler Modemärkte AG press enquiries and investor relations:* Peter
Dietz
Media und Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 6021 633 1828
E-mail: investorrelations@adler.de
*About Adler Modemärkte AG:*
Adler Modemärkte AG, headquartered in Haibach near Aschaffenburg, Germany,
is one of Germany's largest and most important textile retailers. In 2019,
the Group generated revenue of &euro495.4 million and EBITDA of &euro70.3
million. As at 30 September 2020, ADLER employed a workforce of around 3,350
and currently operates 171 stores, 142 of which are located in Germany, 24
in Austria, three in Luxembourg, two in Switzerland, plus an online shop.
The Company focuses on large-space concepts offering in excess of 1,400 m2
of retail space. With its many own brands and select external brands, ADLER
offers a highly diverse product range. Thanks to more than 70 years of
tradition and strong customer loyalty, ADLER considers itself to be the
market leader within its target group of affluent customers aged 55 and
over.
For more information: www.adlermode-unternehmen.com [1]; www.adlermode.com
[2]
2021-01-10 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Adler Modemärkte AG
Industriestraße Ost 1-7
63808 Haibach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6021 633 0
Fax: +49 (0) 6021 633 1299
E-mail: info@adler.de
Internet: www.adlermode.com
ISIN: DE000A1H8MU2
WKN: A1H8MU
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1159556
End of News DGAP News Service
1159556 2021-01-10
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=abb0b0d6a6734d2095c01575cf251ee1&application_id=1159556&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=51c03fccc409e2caa688587035bf6a21&application_id=1159556&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 10, 2021 15:17 ET (20:17 GMT)