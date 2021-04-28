PRESS RELEASE : Adler Modemärkte AG: Wolfgang Burgard elected new Chairman of the Supervisory Board

DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG / Key word(s): Personnel Adler Modemärkte AG: Wolfgang Burgard elected new Chairman of the Supervisory Board 2021-04-28 / 17:16 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release from Adler Modemärkte AG Wolfgang Burgard elected new Chairman of the Supervisory Board Haibach near Aschaffenburg, 28 April 2021: Yesterday, the Supervisory Board of the Company elected Mr Wolfgang Burgard as new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Adler Modemärkte AG (ISIN DE000A1H8MU) with immediate effect. He thus takes over the position from Massimiliano Monti, who had resigned from his office with effect from 20 April 2021. Mr Burgard has already been a member of the Company's Supervisory Board since June 2013. Adler Modemärkte AG press enquiries and investor relations: Peter Dietz Media and Investor Relations Tel.: +49 (0)69 97 12 47-33 E-mail: investorrelations@adler.de investorrelations@adler.de About Adler Modemärkte AG: Adler Modemärkte AG, headquartered in Haibach near Aschaffenburg, Germany, is one of Germany's largest and most important textile retailers. In 2019, the Group generated revenue of EUR495.4 million and EBITDA of EUR70.3 million. As at 30 September 2020, ADLER employed a workforce of around 3,350 and currently operates 172 stores, 143 of which are located in Germany, 24 in Austria, three in Luxembourg, two in Switzerland, plus an online shop. The Company focuses on large-space concepts offering in excess of 1,400 m^2 of retail space. With its many own brands and select external brands, ADLER offers a highly diverse product range. Thanks to more than 70 years of tradition and strong customer loyalty, ADLER considers itself to be the market leader within its target group of affluent customers aged 55 and over. For more information: www.adlermode-unternehmen.com; www.adlermode.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-04-28 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Adler Modemärkte AG Industriestraße Ost 1-7 63808 Haibach Germany Phone: +49 (0) 6021 633 0 Fax: +49 (0) 6021 633 1299 E-mail: info@adler.de Internet: www.adlermode.com ISIN: DE000A1H8MU2 WKN: A1H8MU Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1190133 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

