Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Adler Modemärkte AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADD   DE000A1H8MU2

ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG

(ADD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : Adler Modemärkte AG: Wolfgang Burgard elected new Chairman of the Supervisory Board

04/28/2021 | 11:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG / Key word(s): Personnel 
Adler Modemärkte AG: Wolfgang Burgard elected new Chairman of the Supervisory Board 
2021-04-28 / 17:16 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release from Adler Modemärkte AG 
Wolfgang Burgard elected new Chairman of the Supervisory Board 
Haibach near Aschaffenburg, 28 April 2021: Yesterday, the Supervisory Board of the Company elected Mr Wolfgang Burgard 
as new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Adler Modemärkte AG (ISIN DE000A1H8MU) with immediate effect. He thus takes 
over the position from Massimiliano Monti, who had resigned from his office with effect from 20 April 2021. Mr Burgard 
has already been a member of the Company's Supervisory Board since June 2013. 
  Adler Modemärkte AG press enquiries and investor relations: Peter Dietz 
Media and Investor Relations 
Tel.: +49 (0)69 97 12 47-33 
E-mail: investorrelations@adler.de 
investorrelations@adler.de 
About Adler Modemärkte AG: 
Adler Modemärkte AG, headquartered in Haibach near Aschaffenburg, Germany, is one of Germany's largest and most 
important textile retailers. In 2019, the Group generated revenue of EUR495.4 million and EBITDA of EUR70.3 million. As at 
30 September 2020, ADLER employed a workforce of around 3,350 and currently operates 172 stores, 143 of which are 
located in Germany, 24 in Austria, three in Luxembourg, two in Switzerland, plus an online shop. The Company focuses on 
large-space concepts offering in excess of 1,400 m^2 of retail space. With its many own brands and select external 
brands, ADLER offers a highly diverse product range. Thanks to more than 70 years of tradition and strong customer 
loyalty, ADLER considers itself to be the market leader within its target group of affluent customers aged 55 and over. 
For more information: www.adlermode-unternehmen.com; www.adlermode.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-04-28 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Adler Modemärkte AG 
              Industriestraße Ost 1-7 
              63808 Haibach 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0) 6021 633 0 
Fax:          +49 (0) 6021 633 1299 
E-mail:       info@adler.de 
Internet:     www.adlermode.com 
ISIN:         DE000A1H8MU2 
WKN:          A1H8MU 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1190133 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1190133 2021-04-28

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1190133&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2021 11:16 ET (15:16 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADLER GROUP S.A. 0.84% 24.04 Delayed Quote.-17.72%
ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG 0.41% 0.484 Delayed Quote.-78.58%
All news about ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG
11:17aPRESS RELEASE  : Adler Modemärkte AG: Wolfgang Burgard elected new Chairman of t..
DJ
11:17aADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : Wolfgang Burgard elected new Chairman of the Supervisory B..
EQ
04/26PRESS RELEASE  : Deutsche Konsum REIT acquires Spitzkrug Multi Center in Frankfu..
DJ
04/15DGAP-PVR  : Adler Modemärkte AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of t..
DJ
04/15ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
EQ
04/07ADLER MODEMÄRKTE  : Prime Partners GmbH
PU
04/06ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
EQ
04/01ADLER MODEMÄRKTE  : Prime Partners GmbH
PU
04/01DGAP-PVR  : Adler Modemärkte AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of t..
DJ
04/01ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 355 M 429 M 429 M
Net income 2020 -52,1 M -62,8 M -62,8 M
Net Debt 2020 237 M 286 M 286 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,17x
Yield 2020 20,7%
Capitalization 8,96 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 2 193
Free-Float 30,5%
Chart ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG
Duration : Period :
Adler Modemärkte AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,50 €
Last Close Price 0,48 €
Spread / Highest target 623%
Spread / Average Target 623%
Spread / Lowest Target 623%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Freude Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Karsten Odemann Chief Financial Officer & Labor Director
Majed Abu-Zarur Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Corinna Groß Member-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Burgard Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADLER MODEMÄRKTE AG-78.58%11
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.12.44%110 151
KERING9.10%97 706
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-3.38%84 064
ROSS STORES, INC.5.18%46 064
HENNES & MAURITZ AB21.05%41 100
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ