    ADL   DE0005008007

ADLER REAL ESTATE AG

(ADL)
  Report
ADLER Real Estate AG: ADLER Real Estate AG initiates review of strategic options

10/04/2021 | 01:50am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADLER Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision ADLER Real Estate AG: ADLER Real Estate AG initiates review of strategic options 04-Oct-2021 / 07:49 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Publication of a notice pursuant to Article 17 (1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014)

ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN

-----

ADLER Real Estate AG initiates review of strategic options

Berlin, 4 October 2021:

ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft ("ADLER Real Estate") has been notified by its major shareholder ADLER Group S.A. that ADLER Group S.A. today decided to initiate a review of strategic options after being approached multiple times by interested institutional parties relating to its yielding assets portfolio. Any actions would serve to reduce leverage.

Subject to the approval of its supervisory board, ADLER Real Estate will itself initiate a review of strategic options. The process may result in the sale of a substantial part of the yielding assets directly and indirectly held by ADLER Real Estate. Potential proceeds could be used to redeem or repurchase bonds as well as for other measures still to be determined.

The results of the review will be communicated immediately.

Notifying Person: Colleen Yorke, Legal Counsel +49 30 403 907 543 c.yorke@adler-group.com

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This release is neither an advertisement nor a securities prospectus and should not be relied upon in making any investment decision to purchase, subscribe for or otherwise acquire any securities. The information and opinions contained in this release are provided as at the date of this release, are subject to change without notice and do not purport to contain all information that may be required to evaluate ADLER Real Estate AG ("ADLER Real Estate"). No reliance may or should be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information contained in this release, or any other information discussed verbally, or on its completeness, accuracy or fairness.

This release is not and may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan. This release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of ADLER Real Estate in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or solicitation is unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein may not and will not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan subject to certain exceptions.

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may", "will", "should", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "project", "goal" or "target" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, as well as uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change. No representation is made or will be made by ADLER Real Estate that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or will prove to be correct. The actual future business, financial position, results of operations and prospects may differ materially from those projected or forecast in the forward-looking statements. ADLER Real Estate does not assume any obligation to update, and does not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any forward-looking statements or other information contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Berlin, 4 October 2021

ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft Managing Board

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

04-Oct-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      ADLER Real Estate AG 
              Am Karlsbad 11 
              10785 Berlin 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 30 39 80 18 10 
Fax:          +49 30 39 80 18 199 
E-mail:       info@adler-ag.com 
Internet:     www.adler-ag.com 
ISIN:         DE0005008007, XS1211417362 
              DE000A1R1A42 
              DE000A11QF02 
WKN:          500800, A14J3Z 
              A1R1A4 
              A11QF0 
Indices:      GPR General Index 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1237843 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1237843 04-Oct-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1237843&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2021 01:49 ET (05:49 GMT)

