ADLER Real Estate AG: ADLER Real Estate AG initiates review of strategic options

ADLER Real Estate AG initiates review of strategic options

Berlin, 4 October 2021:

ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft ("ADLER Real Estate") has been notified by its major shareholder ADLER Group S.A. that ADLER Group S.A. today decided to initiate a review of strategic options after being approached multiple times by interested institutional parties relating to its yielding assets portfolio. Any actions would serve to reduce leverage.

Subject to the approval of its supervisory board, ADLER Real Estate will itself initiate a review of strategic options. The process may result in the sale of a substantial part of the yielding assets directly and indirectly held by ADLER Real Estate. Potential proceeds could be used to redeem or repurchase bonds as well as for other measures still to be determined.

The results of the review will be communicated immediately.

Notifying Person: Colleen Yorke, Legal Counsel +49 30 403 907 543 c.yorke@adler-group.com

