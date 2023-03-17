Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ADLER Real Estate AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADL   DE0005008007

ADLER REAL ESTATE AG

(ADL)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  12:36:00 2023-03-17 pm EDT
4.350 EUR    0.00%
01:57pAdler Real Estate Ag : Adler Group S.A. specifies formal request and sets cash settlement for the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft
EQ
02/23Consent Solicitations Results Announcement (English Version)
AQ
02/23Results Announcement Consent Solicitation
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ADLER Real Estate AG: Adler Group S.A. specifies formal request and sets cash settlement for the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft

03/17/2023 | 01:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: ADLER Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Squeeze Out
ADLER Real Estate AG: Adler Group S.A. specifies formal request and sets cash settlement for the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft

17-March-2023 / 18:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

 

Adler Group S.A. specifies formal request and sets cash settlement for the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft at EUR 8.76 per share

Berlin, 17 March 2023 - Adler Group S.A., Luxembourg (Grand Duchy of Luxembourg), today confirmed to ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft its formal request of 23 June 2022 regarding the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft to Adler Group S.A. pursuant to Section 327a para. 1 sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) and specified that it has set the cash settlement to be paid to the minority shareholders in return for the transfer of their shares at EUR 8.76 per ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft share.

The resolution on the transfer shall be passed at ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft's next general meeting, which is expected to take place on 28 April 2023.

 

Notifying Person:

Gundolf Moritz, Head of Investor Relations
+49 151 23680993
g.moritz@adler-group.com

 

17-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ADLER Real Estate AG
Am Karlsbad 11
10785 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 39 80 18 10
Fax: +49 30 39 80 18 199
E-mail: info@adler-ag.com
Internet: www.adler-ag.com
ISIN: DE0005008007, XS1211417362<br>DE000A1R1A42<br>DE000A11QF02
WKN: 500800, A14J3Z<br>A1R1A4<br>A11QF0
Indices: GPR General Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1585997

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1585997  17-March-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1585997&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about ADLER REAL ESTATE AG
01:57pAdler Real Estate Ag : Adler Group S.A. specifies formal request and sets cash settlement ..
EQ
02/23Consent Solicitations Results Announcement (English Version)
AQ
02/23Results Announcement Consent Solicitation
AQ
02/23Ergebnisbekanntmachung Gläubigerabstimmung
AQ
01/12Adler Group Says KPMG Refuses Court Appointment as Auditor of Real Estate Unit
MT
01/11Adler Real Estate Ag : KPMG rejects the judicial appointment as auditor for the audit of t..
EQ
01/10German Court Selects KPMG To Conduct FY22 Audit For Adler Unit
MT
01/09Adler Real Estate Ag : Judicial appointment of KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft
EQ
2022Adler Secures Necessary Backing for Planned Debt Rescue Deal
MT
2022ADLER Real Estate AG Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADLER REAL ESTATE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 767 M 1 875 M 1 875 M
Net income 2021 69,2 M 73,4 M 73,4 M
Net Debt 2021 1 961 M 2 081 M 2 081 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,76x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 476 M 505 M 505 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,08x
EV / Sales 2021 1,51x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 3,28%
Chart ADLER REAL ESTATE AG
Duration : Period :
ADLER Real Estate AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADLER REAL ESTATE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Maximilian Gerd Jean Rienecker Co-Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Beaudemoulin Co-Chief Executive Officer & COO
Carsten Wolff Head-Finance & Accounting
Martin Billhardt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thilo Schmid Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADLER REAL ESTATE AG-34.29%505
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-13.46%25 593
VONOVIA SE-12.67%16 246
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE1.63%8 516
VINGROUP-0.93%8 392
VINHOMES-7.29%8 223