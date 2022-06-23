Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ADLER Real Estate AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADL   DE0005008007

ADLER REAL ESTATE AG

(ADL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:35 2022-06-23 pm EDT
8.340 EUR   +68.48%
02:29pADLER REAL ESTATE AG : Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
EQ
06/22German finance regulator orders audit of Adler's 2021 annual report
RE
05/30ADLER Real Estate AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ADLER Real Estate AG: Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

06/23/2022 | 02:29pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADLER Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Squeeze Out
ADLER Real Estate AG: Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

23-Jun-2022 / 20:26 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

ADLER Group S.A. submits request for transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft (squeeze out under stock corporation law)

Berlin, June 23, 2022. Today ADLER Group S.A., Luxembourg (Grand Duchy of Luxembourg), submitted the formal request pursuant to Section 327a para. 1 sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) to ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft (WKN 500800 / ISIN DE0005008007) that the extraordinary general meeting of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft shall resolve to transfer the shares of the remaining shareholders (minority shareholders) to ADLER Group S.A. for an appropriate cash settlement (so-called squeeze out under stock corporation law).

According to its own information, ADLER Group S.A. holds 105,826,586 shares of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft. This corresponds to a stake of approximately 96.72 % of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft's share capital. ADLER Group S.A. is therefore the main shareholder within the meaning of Section 327a para. 1 sentence 1 AktG. The resolution on the transfer shall be passed at a general meeting of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft.
 

Notifying Person:
Colleen Yorke, Legal Counsel
+49 30 403 907 543
c.yorke@adler-group.com
 

Berlin, June 23, 2022

Adler Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft

Management Board

23-Jun-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADLER Real Estate AG
Am Karlsbad 11
10785 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 39 80 18 10
Fax: +49 30 39 80 18 199
E-mail: info@adler-ag.com
Internet: www.adler-ag.com
ISIN: DE0005008007, XS1211417362
DE000A1R1A42
DE000A11QF02
WKN: 500800, A14J3Z
A1R1A4
A11QF0
Indices: GPR General Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1382831

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1382831  23-Jun-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1382831&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 101 M 106 M 106 M
Net Debt 2022 3 181 M 3 345 M 3 345 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,32x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 542 M 570 M 570 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 3,28%
Chart ADLER REAL ESTATE AG
Duration : Period :
ADLER Real Estate AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADLER REAL ESTATE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maximilian Gerd Jean Rienecker Co-Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Beaudemoulin Co-Chief Executive Officer & COO
Carsten Wolff Head-Finance & Accounting
Martin Billhardt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thilo Schmid Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADLER REAL ESTATE AG-23.49%574
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-6.02%30 659
VONOVIA SE-34.97%25 950
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-22.93%12 120
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-21.98%11 953
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-39.13%9 466