  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ADLER Real Estate AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADL   DE0005008007

ADLER REAL ESTATE AG

(ADL)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2023-01-09 am EST
6.520 EUR   -1.81%
2022Adler Secures Necessary Backing for Planned Debt Rescue Deal
MT
2022ADLER Real Estate AG Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Rpt : ADLER Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ADLER Real Estate AG: Judicial appointment of KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft

01/09/2023 | 11:31am EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: ADLER Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ADLER Real Estate AG: Judicial appointment of KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft

09-Jan-2023 / 17:29 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

 

Judicial appointment of KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft as auditor for the audit of the stand-alone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022

Berlin, 9 January 2023 – The Local Court (Amtsgericht) Berlin Charlottenburg today appointed KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Berlin, as auditor for the audit of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft's stand-alone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022.

The judicial appointment requires the acceptance of the audit mandate by KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft. The company has no knowledge of whether KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft will accept the audit mandate.

 

Notifying Person:

Gundolf Moritz, Head of Investor Relations

+49 151 23680993

g.moritz@adler-group.com

 

09-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ADLER Real Estate AG
Am Karlsbad 11
10785 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 39 80 18 10
Fax: +49 30 39 80 18 199
E-mail: info@adler-ag.com
Internet: www.adler-ag.com
ISIN: DE0005008007, XS1211417362<br>DE000A1R1A42<br>DE000A11QF02
WKN: 500800, A14J3Z<br>A1R1A4<br>A11QF0
Indices: GPR General Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1530817

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1530817  09-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1530817&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 1 767 M 1 875 M 1 875 M
Net income 2021 69,2 M 73,4 M 73,4 M
Net Debt 2021 1 961 M 2 081 M 2 081 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,76x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 727 M 771 M 771 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,08x
EV / Sales 2021 1,51x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 3,28%
Chart ADLER REAL ESTATE AG
Duration : Period :
ADLER Real Estate AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADLER REAL ESTATE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maximilian Gerd Jean Rienecker Co-Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Beaudemoulin Co-Chief Executive Officer & COO
Carsten Wolff Head-Finance & Accounting
Martin Billhardt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thilo Schmid Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADLER REAL ESTATE AG0.30%771
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.5.60%31 316
VONOVIA SE11.13%20 669
VINHOMES3.96%9 260
VINGROUP4.28%8 871
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE5.51%8 839