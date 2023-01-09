ADLER Real Estate AG: Judicial appointment of KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft

EQS-Ad-hoc: ADLER Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Judicial appointment of KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft as auditor for the audit of the stand-alone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022

Berlin, 9 January 2023 – The Local Court (Amtsgericht) Berlin Charlottenburg today appointed KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Berlin, as auditor for the audit of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft's stand-alone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022.

The judicial appointment requires the acceptance of the audit mandate by KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft. The company has no knowledge of whether KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft will accept the audit mandate.

Notifying Person:

Gundolf Moritz, Head of Investor Relations

+49 151 23680993

g.moritz@adler-group.com