ADLER Real Estate AG    ADL   DE0005008007

ADLER REAL ESTATE AG

(ADL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ADLER Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11/30/2020 | 12:01pm EST
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: ADLER Real Estate AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
ADLER Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.11.2020 / 18:00
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
ADLER Real Estate AG
Joachimsthaler Straße 34
10719 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 30. November 2020
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
73658680


30.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADLER Real Estate AG
Joachimsthaler Straße 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.adler-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1151460  30.11.2020 

© EQS 2020
All news about ADLER REAL ESTATE AG
12:01pADLER REAL ESTATE AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
11/25ADLER REAL ESTATE AG : quaterly earnings release
11/23ADLER REAL ESTATE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly ..
EQ
11/02ADLER REAL ESTATE AG : Tomas de Vargas Machuca steps down from the Management Bo..
EQ
11/02ADLER REAL ESTATE AG : Tomas de Vargas Machuca steps down from the Management Bo..
EQ
10/31ADLER REAL ESTATE AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
10/02ADLER REAL ESTATE : to increase capital and transfer all of its treasury shares ..
EQ
09/30ADLER REAL ESTATE AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
09/18ADLER REAL ESTATE AG : ADLER agrees disposal of 5,000 residential assets above b..
EQ
08/31ADLER REAL ESTATE AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 350 M 419 M 419 M
Net income 2020 58,2 M 69,8 M 69,8 M
Net Debt 2020 2 718 M 3 257 M 3 257 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 341 M 1 603 M 1 606 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,6x
EV / Sales 2021
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 8,69%
Chart ADLER REAL ESTATE AG
Duration : Period :
ADLER Real Estate AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADLER REAL ESTATE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 12,82 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tomas de Vargas Machuca Co-Chief Executive Officer
Maximilian Gerd Jean Rienecker Co-Chief Executive Officer
Martin Billhardt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sven-Christian Frank Chief Operating Officer
Carsten Wolff Head-Finance & Accounting
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADLER REAL ESTATE AG-5.74%1 603
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-3.85%53 987
VONOVIA SE17.83%38 267
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-25.28%28 682
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-28.38%17 025
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE12.58%16 851
