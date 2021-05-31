Log in
    ADL   DE0005008007

ADLER REAL ESTATE AG

(ADL)
  Report
ADLER Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/31/2021 | 12:16pm EDT
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: ADLER Real Estate AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
ADLER Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.05.2021 / 18:15
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
ADLER Real Estate AG
Am Karlsbad 11
10785 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31. Mai 2021
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
109057553


31.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADLER Real Estate AG
Am Karlsbad 11
10785 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.adler-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1202777  31.05.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1202777&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about ADLER REAL ESTATE AG
12:16pADLER REAL ESTATE AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
05/28PRESS RELEASE : Adler Group S.A. reports resilient Q1 2021 financial results and..
DJ
05/27ADLER REAL ESTATE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly ..
EQ
05/04PRESS RELEASE : Adler Group S.A.: Publication of the first ESG report
DJ
05/02DGAP-NVR : ADLER Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [th..
DJ
04/16ADLER REAL ESTATE  : Plans Housing Investments, Tenant Aid After Berlin Rent Cap..
MT
03/31ADLER REAL ESTATE : Business year 2020 successfully closed
PU
03/31PRESS RELEASE  : ADLER Real Estate AG: Business year 2020 successfully closed
DJ
03/31PRESS RELEASE  : WESTGRUND Aktiengesellschaft: Gute Ergebnisse im Geschäftsjahr ..
DJ
03/31PRESS RELEASE : Adler Group S.A.: Resilient business - trusted for the future
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 86,9 M 106 M 106 M
Net Debt 2021 3 464 M 4 236 M 4 236 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,89x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 370 M 1 669 M 1 675 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Maximilian Gerd Jean Rienecker Chief Executive Officer
Carsten Wolff Head-Finance & Accounting
Martin Billhardt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sven-Christian Frank Chief Operating Officer
Thilo Schmid Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADLER REAL ESTATE AG-3.09%1 669
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-6.10%47 677
VONOVIA SE-13.82%35 519
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE19.57%21 888
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-18.79%20 647
VINGROUP10.72%16 782