ADLER Real Estate AG    ADL   DE0005008007

ADLER REAL ESTATE AG

(ADL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ADLER Real Estate AG: Solid financial performance in first half of 2020

08/31/2020 | 02:15am EDT

DGAP-News: ADLER Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
ADLER Real Estate AG: Solid financial performance in first half of 2020

31.08.2020 / 08:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADLER Real Estate: Solid financial performance in first half of 2020

- FFO I stable despite EUR 0.5 billion portfolio sales in 2019

- WACD improved to historical low of 1.96%

- EPRA NRV up 3.1% reaching EUR 2.3 billion

Berlin, August 31, 2020 - The financial statements of ADLER Real Estate (ADLER) for the first half of 2020 are impacted by the fact that ADO Properties (ADO), which was included in the financial statements for the first time at the end of 2019, was deconsolidated with effect from 1 April 2020 after ADO successfully completed acquisition of ADLER. Additionally, ADO will replace its intercompany loan to ADLER by new ADLER equity. Financial performance of ADLER was impacted by disposal of parts of the BCP's commercial portfolio and 3,700 non-core residential units which were sold in the course of 2019.

Net rental income reflects portfolio disposals made in the previous year
Due to the disposals of non-core BCP assets in 2019 with a gross asset value (GAV) of EUR 520.3 million, net rental income in the first half of 2020 was at EUR 119.6 million 6.0% lower when compared to the same period in the prior year. Earnings from property lettings decreased by 6.4% to EUR 105.3 million.

FFO I stable despite disposals
Despite the decline in net rental income, FFO I remained stable year-on-year (YoY), reaching EUR 41.5 million (H1 2019: EUR 41.8 million).

EPRA NRV 3.1% higher
The EPRA NRV (excluding goodwill, fully diluted and adjusted for the announced capital increase from end of August) amounted to EUR 2,273.5 million at the end of the first half of 2020. This was 3.1% higher than in the comparative period of the previous year.

WACD reduced to 1.96%, lowest ever reported
The weighted average cost of debt has reduced further and as of 30 June 2020 reached 1.96%, the lowest level in the company's history.


Business combination with ADO successfully completed; integration progressing as planned
On 9 April 2020, ADO successfully closed the acquisition of ADLER (current ownership of c. 95%), creating one of the largest listed real estate companies in Europe. Significant progress has been made in the integration of both companies. On 28 April 2020, ADO announced it has initiated the process to implement a domination agreement with ADLER in order to further accelerate the integration. A dedicated Steering Committee has been established to oversee the integration, and considerable effort has been undertaken to sharpen the joint mission, vision and high-level strategy of the combined entity. The combined group is ahead of schedule in realizing its operational synergies of ?9m run rate expected for year-end 2020. Additionally, ADO has decided as of 30 August 2020 to replace
its intercompany loan to ADLER by new ADLER equity.
 

The full report for the first half of 2020 is available on the ADLER Real Estate AG website at www.adler-ag.com.

 

Contact for enquiries:
Tina Kladnik
Head of Investor Relations
ADLER Real Estate AG
Tel: +49 (162) 424 6833
t.kladnik@adler-ag.com


31.08.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADLER Real Estate AG
Joachimsthaler Straße 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 39 80 18 10
Fax: +49 30 39 80 18 199
E-mail: info@adler-ag.com
Internet: www.adler-ag.com
ISIN: DE0005008007, XS1211417362
DE000A1R1A42
DE000A11QF02
WKN: 500800, A14J3Z
A1R1A4
A11QF0
Indices: GPR General Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1125077

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1125077  31.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1125077&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 364 M 434 M 434 M
Net income 2020 108 M 129 M 129 M
Net Debt 2020 3 072 M 3 656 M 3 656 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,58x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 960 M 1 141 M 1 142 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,1x
EV / Sales 2021 10,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 7,07%
Chart ADLER REAL ESTATE AG
Duration : Period :
ADLER Real Estate AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADLER REAL ESTATE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 14,60 €
Last Close Price 13,56 €
Spread / Highest target 7,67%
Spread / Average Target 7,67%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tomas de Vargas Machuca Co-Chief Executive Officer
Maximilian Gerd Jean Rienecker Co-Chief Executive Officer
Martin Billhardt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sven-Christian Frank Chief Operating Officer
Carsten Wolff Head-Finance & Accounting
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADLER REAL ESTATE AG-0.29%1 141
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-14.33%45 122
VONOVIA SE25.04%39 187
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-12.87%31 715
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-16.51%18 699
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE22.35%18 251
