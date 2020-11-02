Log in
ADLER Real Estate AG: Tomas de Vargas Machuca steps down from the Management Board

11/02/2020 | 01:50pm EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADLER Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Personnel
ADLER Real Estate AG: Tomas de Vargas Machuca steps down from the Management Board

02-Nov-2020 / 19:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

ADLER Real Estate AG: Tomas de Vargas Machuca steps down from the Management Board

Dissemination of an announcement according to Art. 17 para 1 Market Abuse Regulation, Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR").

As of 15 November 2020, Tomas de Vargas Machuca is stepping down from the Management Board of ADLER Real Estate AG. He had been responsible for the company's capital market activities as Chairman of the Executive Committee since 2013, and took over the position of Management Board member and co-CEO in December 2017. Since the middle of the year, more than 95 percent of the shares in ADLER Real Estate AG are owned by ADLER Group S.A., formerly ADO Properties S.A. The other members of the Management Board will remain unchanged, with Maximilian Rienecker as sole CEO and Sven-Christian Frank as COO of the company.

Berlin, 2 November 2020

ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft

Management Board

02-Nov-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADLER Real Estate AG
Joachimsthaler Straße 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 39 80 18 10
Fax: +49 30 39 80 18 199
E-mail: info@adler-ag.com
Internet: www.adler-ag.com
ISIN: DE0005008007, XS1211417362
DE000A1R1A42
DE000A11QF02
WKN: 500800, A14J3Z
A1R1A4
A11QF0
Indices: GPR General Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1144870

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1144870  02-Nov-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1144870&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse
© EQS 2020

