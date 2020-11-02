DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADLER Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Personnel

ADLER Real Estate AG: Tomas de Vargas Machuca steps down from the Management Board



02-Nov-2020 / 19:48 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



ADLER Real Estate AG: Tomas de Vargas Machuca steps down from the Management Board Dissemination of an announcement according to Art. 17 para 1 Market Abuse Regulation, Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR"). As of 15 November 2020, Tomas de Vargas Machuca is stepping down from the Management Board of ADLER Real Estate AG. He had been responsible for the company's capital market activities as Chairman of the Executive Committee since 2013, and took over the position of Management Board member and co-CEO in December 2017. Since the middle of the year, more than 95 percent of the shares in ADLER Real Estate AG are owned by ADLER Group S.A., formerly ADO Properties S.A. The other members of the Management Board will remain unchanged, with Maximilian Rienecker as sole CEO and Sven-Christian Frank as COO of the company. Berlin, 2 November 2020 ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft Management Board 02-Nov-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

