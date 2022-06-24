Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ADLER Real Estate AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADL   DE0005008007

ADLER REAL ESTATE AG

(ADL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:09 2022-06-24 pm EDT
7.580 EUR   +44.66%
ADLER Real Estate acquires portfolio in Berlin from Adler Group

06/24/2022 | 02:15pm EDT
DGAP-News: ADLER Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Acquisition
ADLER Real Estate acquires portfolio in Berlin from Adler Group

24.06.2022 / 20:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADLER Real Estate acquires portfolio in Berlin from Adler Group

  • Transaction at fair value of EUR 326 million
  • Next step towards further optimization of corporate structures

Berlin, 24 June 2022 – ADLER Real Estate AG ("ADLER Real Estate") today announced the acquisition of a portfolio of residential properties in Berlin from Adler Group S.A. ("Adler Group"), following the approval of the Supervisory Board of ADLER Real Estate as well as the Board of Directors of Adler Group. The portfolio comprises around 1,400 residential units in Berlin and has a market value of EUR 326 million according to the latest evaluation by CBRE as of 31 March 2022. The consideration for ADLER Real Estate considering minority interests, financial liabilities as well as deferred taxes will be approximately EUR 275 million. The transaction is not subject to any conditions and will be completed without delay.

The transaction relates to the optimization of processes and structures within the Adler Group and its subsidiaries and serves in particular the effective management of cash and assets of ADLER Real Estate. The transaction strengthens the overall asset position and asset mix of ADLER Real Estate. The company positions itself as a major provider of apartments in Germany. The business model consists of the long-term leasing of apartments and the generation of sustainable cash flows. From this perspective, the acquisition of the portfolio is in the best interest of ADLER Real Estate.

With a share of 96.72 %, the Adler Group is the majority shareholder of ADLER Real Estate AG.

Contact

Investor Relations:
T +352 278 456 710
F +352 203 015 00
E investorrelations@adler-group.com


24.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADLER Real Estate AG
Am Karlsbad 11
10785 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 39 80 18 10
Fax: +49 30 39 80 18 199
E-mail: info@adler-ag.com
Internet: www.adler-ag.com
ISIN: DE0005008007, XS1211417362
DE000A1R1A42
DE000A11QF02
WKN: 500800, A14J3Z
A1R1A4
A11QF0
Indices: GPR General Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1383765

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1383765  24.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1383765&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 101 M 107 M 107 M
Net Debt 2022 3 181 M 3 355 M 3 355 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,63x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 573 M 605 M 605 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 3,28%
Chart ADLER REAL ESTATE AG
Duration : Period :
ADLER Real Estate AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADLER REAL ESTATE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maximilian Gerd Jean Rienecker Co-Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Beaudemoulin Co-Chief Executive Officer & COO
Carsten Wolff Head-Finance & Accounting
Martin Billhardt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thilo Schmid Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADLER REAL ESTATE AG-19.01%570
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-7.19%31 135
VONOVIA SE-36.23%25 756
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-21.56%11 822
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-22.93%11 817
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-40.51%9 395