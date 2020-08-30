Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  ADLER Real Estate AG    ADL   DE0005008007

ADLER REAL ESTATE AG

(ADL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ADLER Real Estate : intends to replace part of the shareholder loan from ADO by equity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/30/2020 | 02:20pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADLER Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
ADLER Real Estate AG intends to replace part of the shareholder loan from ADO by equity

30-Aug-2020 / 20:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft intends to replace part of the shareholder loan from ADO by equity

Dissemination of an announcement according to Art. 17 para 1 Market Abuse Regulation, Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR").

-----

The management board of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft ("ADLER" or the "Company") has decided in principle to replace part of the shareholder loan it has received from it's parent company ADO Properties S.A. ("ADO" ) with equity. As a part of this swap ADLER will increase it's share capital against contribution in kind excluding shareholders' subscription rights.

The capital increase shall be effected with partial exercise of the existing authorized capital pursuant to Section 4 para. 2 and 3 of the articles of association of the Company and shall be used as part of a debt-to-equity-swap under the authorization resolution dated 15 October 2015.

ADO shall be admitted to subscribe to the newly issued shares of the Company. A partial amount of up to EUR 500 million of the receivable from the existing shareholder loan shall be contributed as a contribution in kind.

The final decision regarding the capital increase against contribution in kind and its implementation shall only take place after receipt of a valuation report on the value of the receivable and after approval of the supervisory board of the Company.

The issuance shall occur at or close to the market value. 

 

Berlin, August 30, 2020

ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft
Management Board

30-Aug-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADLER Real Estate AG
Joachimsthaler Straße 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 39 80 18 10
Fax: +49 30 39 80 18 199
E-mail: info@adler-ag.com
Internet: www.adler-ag.com
ISIN: DE0005008007, XS1211417362
DE000A1R1A42
DE000A11QF02
WKN: 500800, A14J3Z
A1R1A4
A11QF0
Indices: GPR General Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1125033

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1125033  30-Aug-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1125033&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ADLER REAL ESTATE AG
02:20pADLER REAL ESTATE : intends to replace part of the shareholder loan from ADO by ..
EQ
08/25ADLER REAL ESTATE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial ..
EQ
07/31ADLER REAL ESTATE AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
07/02DGAP-RPT : Correction of a release from 02/07/2020, 02:40 PST/PDT - ADLER Real E..
EQ
07/02DGAP-RPT : ADLER Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [..
EQ
05/31ADLER REAL ESTATE AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
05/18ADO PROPERTIES : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05/18ADLER REAL ESTATE AG : Solid performance for first quarter - well positioned for..
EQ
05/13ADLER REAL ESTATE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly ..
EQ
04/30ADLER REAL ESTATE AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 364 M 434 M 434 M
Net income 2020 108 M 129 M 129 M
Net Debt 2020 3 072 M 3 657 M 3 657 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,58x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 960 M 1 141 M 1 142 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,1x
EV / Sales 2021 10,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 7,07%
Chart ADLER REAL ESTATE AG
Duration : Period :
ADLER Real Estate AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADLER REAL ESTATE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 14,60 €
Last Close Price 13,56 €
Spread / Highest target 7,67%
Spread / Average Target 7,67%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tomas de Vargas Machuca Co-Chief Executive Officer
Maximilian Gerd Jean Rienecker Co-Chief Executive Officer
Martin Billhardt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sven-Christian Frank Chief Operating Officer
Carsten Wolff Head-Finance & Accounting
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADLER REAL ESTATE AG-0.29%1 141
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-14.33%45 122
VONOVIA SE25.04%39 187
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-12.87%31 715
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-16.51%18 699
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE22.35%18 251
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group