ADLER Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 29, 2023
Address: https://adler-ag.com/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 29, 2023
Address: https://adler-ag.com/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports-2/

Language:English
Company:ADLER Real Estate AG
Am Karlsbad 11
10785 Berlin
Germany
Internet:www.adler-ag.com

 
