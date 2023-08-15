EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ADLER Real Estate AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ADLER Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 29, 2023
Address: https://adler-ag.com/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 29, 2023
Address: https://adler-ag.com/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports-2/
Language:
|English
Company:
|ADLER Real Estate AG
|Am Karlsbad 11
|10785 Berlin
|Germany
Internet:
|www.adler-ag.com
