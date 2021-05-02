Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  ADLER Real Estate AG
  News
  Summary
    ADL   DE0005008007

ADLER REAL ESTATE AG

(ADL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

DGAP-NVR : ADLER Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/02/2021 | 12:08pm EDT
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: ADLER Real Estate AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement 
ADLER Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the 
objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-05-02 / 18:07 
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Publication of total number of voting rights 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 ADLER Real Estate AG 
 Am Karlsbad 11 
 10785 Berlin 
 Germany 
 2. Type of capital measure 
 
 
               Type of capital measure                             Date of status / date of effect 
 
 X             Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 30/4/2021 
 
               Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 
 3. New total number of voting rights: 
 
 
 109057325 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-05-02 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      ADLER Real Estate AG 
              Am Karlsbad 11 
              10785 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.adler-ag.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1191463 2021-05-02

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1191463&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 02, 2021 12:07 ET (16:07 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADLER GROUP S.A. 1.57% 24.58 Delayed Quote.-15.24%
ADLER REAL ESTATE AG 0.48% 12.64 Delayed Quote.-2.47%
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 86,9 M 105 M 105 M
Net Debt 2021 3 464 M 4 166 M 4 166 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,95x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 931 M 1 120 M 1 120 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 7,18%
Chart ADLER REAL ESTATE AG
Duration : Period :
ADLER Real Estate AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADLER REAL ESTATE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 14,60 €
Last Close Price 12,64 €
Spread / Highest target 15,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Maximilian Gerd Jean Rienecker Chief Executive Officer
Carsten Wolff Head-Finance & Accounting
Martin Billhardt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sven-Christian Frank Chief Operating Officer
Thilo Schmid Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADLER REAL ESTATE AG-2.47%1 120
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-1.85%42 305
VONOVIA SE-8.57%37 195
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-11.68%22 439
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE3.00%18 609
VINGROUP21.07%18 319
