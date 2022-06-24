DGAP-RPT: ADLER Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Related Party Transactions announcement: ADLER Real Estate AG / Release of an announcement according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act]

ADLER Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



24.06.2022

Disclosure of Material Transactions with Related Parties in Accordance with Section 111c German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz, “AktG”) ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft, Berlin ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft (“Company”) resolved to indirectly acquire a portfolio of residential properties from Adler Group S.A. (“Adler Group”) via a subsidiary. The existing portfolio comprises approximately 1,400 residential properties in Berlin and is valued, according to CBRE’s most recent valuation as of 31 March 2022, at EUR 326 million. The consideration for the Company taking into account minority interests, financial liabilities and deferred taxes will be approximately EUR 275 million. The transaction is unconditional and shall be closed immediately. ADLER Group holds 96.72% of the shares in the Company and is therefore a related party pursuant to sec. 111a para. 1 AktG. Therefore, the supervisory board of the Company has approved the transaction in accordance with sec. 111b para 1 AktG. Berlin, 24 June 2022 ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft Management Board

