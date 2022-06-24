Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ADLER Real Estate AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADL   DE0005008007

ADLER REAL ESTATE AG

(ADL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:09 2022-06-24 pm EDT
7.580 EUR   +44.66%
02:15pADLER Real Estate acquires portfolio in Berlin from Adler Group
EQ
02:03pDGAP-RPT : ADLER Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
02:05aAdler Group to Begin Squeeze-out of Minority Stake in Adler Real Estate
MT
DGAP-RPT: ADLER Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/24/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
DGAP Related Party Transactions announcement: ADLER Real Estate AG / Release of an announcement according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act]
ADLER Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

24.06.2022 / 20:01
Dissemination of a Related Party Transactions announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of Material Transactions with Related Parties in Accordance with Section 111c German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz, “AktG)

ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft, Berlin

ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft (“Company”) resolved to indirectly acquire a portfolio of residential properties from Adler Group S.A. (“Adler Group”) via a subsidiary.

The existing portfolio comprises approximately 1,400 residential properties in Berlin and is valued, according to CBRE’s most recent valuation as of 31 March 2022, at EUR 326 million. The consideration for the Company taking into account minority interests, financial liabilities and deferred taxes will be approximately EUR 275 million. The transaction is unconditional and shall be closed immediately.

ADLER Group holds 96.72% of the shares in the Company and is therefore a related party pursuant to sec. 111a para. 1 AktG. Therefore, the supervisory board of the Company has approved the transaction in accordance with sec. 111b para 1 AktG.

Berlin, 24 June 2022

ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft

Management Board


24.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADLER Real Estate AG
Am Karlsbad 11
10785 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.adler-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1382837  24.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1382837&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
