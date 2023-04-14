Advanced search
    ADL   DE0005008007

ADLER REAL ESTATE AG

(ADL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:20:22 2023-04-14 am EDT
8.000 EUR   +1.27%
06:12aRpt : ADLER Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04/12Adler's Restructuring Plan Wins UK Court Nod Amid Insolvency Fears
MT
04/12Adler Real Estate Ag : High Court of Justice of England and Wales sanctions the restructuring plan
EQ
RPT: ADLER Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04/14/2023 | 06:12am EDT
EQS Related Party Transactions announcement: ADLER Real Estate AG / Release of an announcement according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act]
ADLER Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

14.04.2023 / 12:11 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Related Party Transactions announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of material transactions with related party in accordance with section 111c German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)

ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft, Berlin

Today ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft (“Company“) signed an amendment agreement to the existing loan agreement pursuant to which the Company has granted a loan in an amount of up to EUR 265 million to Adler Group S.A. (“Adler Group”). The amendment agreement extends the maturity of the loan to April 30, 2023. Otherwise, the conditions of the loan remain unchanged.

Adler Group holds 96.90% of the shares in the Company and therefore is a related party pursuant to Section 111a para. 1 AktG. The extension of the maturity was approved by the supervisory board of the Company in accordance with Section 111b para. 1 AktG.

In consideration of the amendment agreement, the granting of the loan to Adler Group continues to withstand an arm's length comparison.
 

Berlin, 14 April 2023

ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft

Management Board


14.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ADLER Real Estate AG
Am Karlsbad 11
10785 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.adler-ag.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1608113  14.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1608113&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
