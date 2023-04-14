RPT: ADLER Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 111c of the AktG [the German Stock Corporation Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
Disclosure of material transactions with related party in accordance with section 111c German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)
ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft, Berlin
Today ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft (“Company“) signed an amendment agreement to the existing loan agreement pursuant to which the Company has granted a loan in an amount of up to EUR 265 million to Adler Group S.A. (“Adler Group”). The amendment agreement extends the maturity of the loan to April 30, 2023. Otherwise, the conditions of the loan remain unchanged.
Adler Group holds 96.90% of the shares in the Company and therefore is a related party pursuant to Section 111a para. 1 AktG. The extension of the maturity was approved by the supervisory board of the Company in accordance with Section 111b para. 1 AktG.
In consideration of the amendment agreement, the granting of the loan to Adler Group continues to withstand an arm's length comparison.
Berlin, 14 April 2023
ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft
Management Board
