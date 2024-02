The board of directors Adline Chem Lab Limited meeting held on February 3, 2024, approved shifting of the Registered Office of the Company from present address: Office No. 904, 9th Floor, Shapath - I Complex, Opp. Rajpath Club, Nr.

Madhur Hotel, S.G. Highway, Bodakdev, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, 380054 to new place situated at: 403, Sarthik II, Opp. Rajpath Club, S.G. Highway, Ahmedabad ­ 380054, with effect from February 3, 2024.