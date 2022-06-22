ADLINK Technology : Announcement of continuation of board of directors chairperson
06/22/2022 | 05:45am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: ADLINK TECHNOLOGY INC.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/06/22
Time of announcement
17:30:45
Subject
Announcement of continuation of board of
directors chairperson
Date of events
2022/06/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/06/22
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):Chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder:Chun Liu
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Chairperson and CEO of ADLINK Technology Inc.
5.Name of the new position holder:Chun Liu
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Chairperson and CEO of ADLINK Technology Inc.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:Re-election of Board of Directors
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/22
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
ADLINK Technology Inc. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 09:44:04 UTC.