05:45aADLINK TECHNOLOGY : To announce of the record date for cash dividend
PU
05:45aADLINK TECHNOLOGY : To announce the major resolutions of ADLINK 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05:45aADLINK TECHNOLOGY : To lift non-competition restrictions on new Directors and their representatives at ADLINK 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
ADLINK Technology : Announcement of continuation of board of directors chairperson

06/22/2022 | 05:45am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ADLINK TECHNOLOGY INC.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/22 Time of announcement 17:30:45
Subject 
 Announcement of continuation of board of
directors chairperson
Date of events 2022/06/22 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
  change:2022/06/22
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):Chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder:Chun Liu
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
 Chairperson and CEO of ADLINK Technology Inc.
5.Name of the new position holder:Chun Liu
6.Resume of the new position holder:
 Chairperson and CEO of ADLINK Technology Inc.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):Term expired
8.Reason for the change:Re-election of Board of Directors
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/22
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

ADLINK Technology Inc. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 09:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
