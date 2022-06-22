ADLINK Technology : To announce of the record date for cash dividend
06/22/2022 | 05:45am EDT
Provided by: ADLINK TECHNOLOGY INC.
SEQ_NO
6
Date of announcement
2022/06/22
Time of announcement
17:33:47
Subject
To announce of the record date for cash dividend
Date of events
2022/06/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/22
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders：
NT$65,249,178 (NT$0.3 per common share)
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/12
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/13
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/14
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/18
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/18
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The expected distribution date for the cash dividends will be 2022/08/08
ADLINK Technology Inc. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 09:44:04 UTC.