ADLINK Technology : To announce of the record date for cash dividend

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/06/22 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders： NT$65,249,178 (NT$0.3 per common share) 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/12 5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/13 6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/14 7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/18 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/18 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: The expected distribution date for the cash dividends will be 2022/08/08